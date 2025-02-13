Grammy winner Tems joins San Diego FC as Club Partner

Tems is an extraordinary artist and cultural force worldwide. We are honoured to have her join our club and bring her visionary perspective to San Diego FC. Her passion for empowering the next generation aligns perfectly with our mission, and her commitment to creating opportunities for young talent—both domestically and globally—reflects the core values of Right to Dream. We also look forward to creating meaningful connections between the music world and San Diego FC, uniting communities through the shared power of culture and sport.