Grammy winner Tems joins San Diego FC as Club Partner

San Diego FC (SDFC) announced on Wednesday that Grammy Award-winning singer Tems (real name Temilade Openiyi) has joined the club’s ownership group through her company, The Leading Vibe.
According to a statement released by the club, Tems brings her creative vision and deep passion for community to the world of football as an SDFC Club Partner.
We are delighted that Tems has joined San Diego FC as a Club Partner," said SDFC Chairman, Sir Mohamed Mansour. "Tems is a globally significant artist who will help us reach new audiences and spread the word about our unique project, which has its foundations in sub-Saharan Africa through the unique Right to Dream organisation.
SDFC CEO Tom Penn also expressed excitement over the partnership, stating:
Tems is an extraordinary artist and cultural force worldwide. We are honoured to have her join our club and bring her visionary perspective to San Diego FC. Her passion for empowering the next generation aligns perfectly with our mission, and her commitment to creating opportunities for young talent—both domestically and globally—reflects the core values of Right to Dream. We also look forward to creating meaningful connections between the music world and San Diego FC, uniting communities through the shared power of culture and sport.
Speaking on her new role, Tems shared her enthusiasm about the partnership:
I am thrilled to join San Diego FC’s ownership group and to be part of a club that celebrates creativity, culture, and the power of community. Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and I am excited to help build something special in San Diego, a city that thrives on diversity and innovation.
Tems joins a distinguished group of SDFC Club Partners who share a commitment to excellence and community engagement. This elite group includes trailblazing actress Issa Rae, World Cup-winning footballer Juan Mata, retired U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, and founding partner & San Diego Padres' MLB All-Star Manny Machado.