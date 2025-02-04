How Ghanaian artists can win a GRAMMY like Tems

Popular Nigerian singer Tems has secured the Best African Music Performance award at the 67th Grammy Awards with her hit track Love Me Jeje.

The song, produced by Ghanaian producer Guilty Beatz, triumphed over stiff competition, including Yemi Alade’s Tomorrow, Asake and Wizkid’s MMS, Chris Brown’s Sensational featuring Davido and Lojay, and Burna Boy’s Higher.

This accolade marks Tems' second Grammy win, further cementing her rising influence in the global music scene. Love Me Jeje has been widely celebrated, enjoying immense success both in Africa and internationally.

Why Has Ghana Not Won a Grammy Yet?

The perennial question among Ghanaian music lovers—Why has Ghana not won a Grammy yet?—was finally addressed by Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, during an exclusive dinner with Ghanaian artists.

Harvey Mason Jr. outlined the critical steps required to win a Grammy, shedding light on the process:

Academy Membership:

To qualify for a Grammy, an artist must first become a member of the Recording Academy.

Membership currently requires one to be a working music professional based in the United States.

Voting Process:

Grammy winners are determined through voting by Academy members, who evaluate submissions based on artistic quality.

Factors such as sales, streams, fan base size, or record label affiliation do not influence the decision.

Harvey clarified: Not the sales, not the streams, not the number of fans or followers, but purely the opinion of the membership

Focus on Quality:

The song's production quality is paramount. Well-crafted and authentic music stands the best chance of securing a Grammy.

No External Influence:

The voting process is conducted solely by music professionals. Harvey emphasised:

There’s no committee, no journalists, no labels—just music professionals voting for their peers. Period

Talent Over Hype:

Artists don’t need a record label, massive fan base, or high sales figures to win. Pure talent and the song's artistic value are enough.

Summary