Most Grammy nominations of all time: Full list

Who Holds the Record for the Most Grammy Nominations of All Time?

If you’ve been wondering who tops the list of Grammy nominations, you’re in the right place. Here, we’ve compiled the definitive ranking of artists with the most Grammy nominations in history, updated through the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The Grammy Awards, which began in 1959, have now reached their 63rd annual ceremony. Over the decades, 17 artists have achieved an impressive milestone of at least 50 career nominations.

Many of these artists accumulated their nominations not only through solo efforts but also as part of groups. For example, Beyoncé has earned nominations as a solo artist, a member of Destiny’s Child, and as part of The Carters. Similarly, Paul McCartney’s tally includes his work with The Beatles, Wings, Band Aid, and his solo career.

Historically, Quincy Jones held the top spot for the most Grammy nominations. However, in 2021, Jay-Z tied his record. By 2022, Jay-Z claimed the title outright. In 2023, his wife, Beyoncé, caught up with him, and by 2025, she surpassed him to become the undisputed leader.

Note: Some discrepancies exist across different sources regarding the exact nomination totals. While we’ve made every effort to verify the numbers, it’s worth noting that even the official Grammy website (grammy.com) contains errors in certain cases. For instance, Alison Krauss’s nominations are officially listed as 45, but her actual total is 47.

Artists with the Most Grammy Nominations (as of 2025):

99 – Beyoncé

88 – Jay-Z

83 – Paul McCartney

80 – Quincy Jones

76 – Kanye West

74 – Stevie Wonder

74 – Georg Solti

74 – John Williams

72 – Henry Mancini

70 – Chick Corea

67 – Pierre Boulez

63 – Leonard Bernstein

58 – Willie Nelson

58 – Taylor Swift

57 – Kendrick Lamar

55 – Drake

55 – Dolly Parton

53 – Jay David Saks

51 – Bruce Springsteen

51 – Babyface

50 – Thomas Z. Shepard

49 – James Mallinson