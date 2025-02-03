Most Grammy nominations of all time: Full list

Who Holds the Record for the Most Grammy Nominations of All Time?
If you’ve been wondering who tops the list of Grammy nominations, you’re in the right place. Here, we’ve compiled the definitive ranking of artists with the most Grammy nominations in history, updated through the 2025 Grammy Awards.
The Grammy Awards, which began in 1959, have now reached their 63rd annual ceremony. Over the decades, 17 artists have achieved an impressive milestone of at least 50 career nominations.
Many of these artists accumulated their nominations not only through solo efforts but also as part of groups. For example, Beyoncé has earned nominations as a solo artist, a member of Destiny’s Child, and as part of The Carters. Similarly, Paul McCartney’s tally includes his work with The Beatles, Wings, Band Aid, and his solo career.
Historically, Quincy Jones held the top spot for the most Grammy nominations. However, in 2021, Jay-Z tied his record. By 2022, Jay-Z claimed the title outright. In 2023, his wife, Beyoncé, caught up with him, and by 2025, she surpassed him to become the undisputed leader.
Note: Some discrepancies exist across different sources regarding the exact nomination totals. While we’ve made every effort to verify the numbers, it’s worth noting that even the official Grammy website (grammy.com) contains errors in certain cases. For instance, Alison Krauss’s nominations are officially listed as 45, but her actual total is 47.
Artists with the Most Grammy Nominations (as of 2025):
99 – Beyoncé
88 – Jay-Z
83 – Paul McCartney
80 – Quincy Jones
76 – Kanye West
74 – Stevie Wonder
74 – Georg Solti
74 – John Williams
72 – Henry Mancini
70 – Chick Corea
67 – Pierre Boulez
63 – Leonard Bernstein
58 – Willie Nelson
58 – Taylor Swift
57 – Kendrick Lamar
55 – Drake
55 – Dolly Parton
53 – Jay David Saks
51 – Bruce Springsteen
51 – Babyface
50 – Thomas Z. Shepard
49 – James Mallinson
This list highlights the artists who have dominated the Grammy landscape, showcasing their exceptional talent and enduring influence in the music industry. Beyoncé now stands at the pinnacle, with an unmatched 99 career nominations and counting.