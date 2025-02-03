How the GRAMMYs started? Here's what you need to know

The GRAMMY Awards, widely regarded as the pinnacle of musical achievement, are presented annually by The Recording Academy to honour musicians across all genres and ages. Often described as the musical equivalent of the Oscars, the GRAMMYs recognise excellence in the recording industry and attract millions of viewers worldwide.

How It All Began

The GRAMMY Awards, originally known as The Gramophone Awards, were first held on 4th May 1959. The concept emerged in the late 1950s, inspired by the Hollywood Walk of Fame project. As the Walk of Fame committee compiled a list of music industry luminaries deserving of stars, it became apparent that the list was far too extensive for the sidewalk. This realisation led to the creation of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which established the GRAMMY Awards to celebrate the industry’s top talents.

The award’s name, "GRAMMY," was derived from the gramophone, the iconic music device invented by Thomas Edison. The inaugural ceremony took place simultaneously in two locations: the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills and the Park Sheraton Hotel in New York. That evening, Domenico Modugno’s "Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu" (Volare) took home both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, with other legends like Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee also receiving nominations.

Initially held in four cities—Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Chicago—the GRAMMYs found their permanent home in Los Angeles in 2008 at what is now the Crypto.com Arena. The event has evolved significantly over the decades. The first televised GRAMMY ceremony aired live in 1971, cementing its status as one of the most glamorous nights in entertainment.

The 1960s to the 1990s are often referred to as the Golden Era of Music, with the GRAMMYs playing a crucial role in documenting this transformative period. From 1968 to 1975, Aretha Franklin won the Best Female R&B Vocal Performance category an unprecedented eight consecutive times. Interestingly, Elvis Presley, the King of Rock ’n’ Roll, won three GRAMMYs, all for gospel songs rather than his iconic rock hits.

In 1989, the GRAMMYs introduced categories for rap and heavy metal, awarding DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince (Will Smith) the inaugural rap award, while Jethro Tull controversially beat Metallica in the metal category. In 2000, Carlos Santana’s Supernatural tied Michael Jackson’s record for most GRAMMYs won by a single artist in one night, with each taking home eight awards.

To date, conductor Georg Solti holds the record for the most GRAMMYs, with 31 wins, including the most in the classical music category. Beyoncé follows closely with 28 awards, making her the most decorated female artist in GRAMMY history.

The GRAMMY trophy, a gold-plated representation of a gramophone, is handcrafted by Billings Artworks in Colorado. Due to its custom engraving process, winners receive a placeholder prop during the ceremony and are presented with their actual trophy later.