Grammys 2025: Full list of winners

The 2025 Grammy Awards officially commenced on Sunday, 2nd February 2025, marking the grandest night in music. Hosted for the fifth consecutive year by the ever-charming Trevor Noah, the event took place at the iconic Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The annual celebration by the Recording Academy honoured 2024’s breakout stars, chart-topping hits, and artists who dominated playlists over the past year.

This year’s ceremony saw Beyoncé clinch the coveted Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter, while Kendrick Lamar swept all his nominated categories, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for his powerful track Not Like Us.

However, the 2025 Grammys were not solely about celebrating music. The night also paid tribute to the brave first responders who risked their lives during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires last month. Additionally, it raised funds for the thousands of Southern California residents displaced by catastrophic weather events, which left entire communities irreparably damaged.

So, who emerged victorious in the most prestigious categories? Below is the complete list of this year’s Grammy winners:

2025 Grammy Winners

Album of the Year

WINNER: Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Short N’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

Song of the Year

WINNER: “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

Record of the Year

WINNER: “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist

WINNER: Chappell Roan

Best Comedy Album

WINNER: The Dreamer by Dave Chappelle

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga ft. Bruno Mars

Best Country Album

WINNER: Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: “II Most Wanted” by Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus

Best Country Solo Performance

WINNER: “It Takes A Woman” by Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

WINNER: “The Architect” by Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, and Josh Osborne

Best Dance/Electronic Album

WINNER: “Brat” by Charli XCX

Best Dance Pop Recording

WINNER: “Von Dutch” by Charli XCX

Best Latin Pop Album

WINNER: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran by Shakira

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

WINNER: ¿Quién trae las cornetas? by Rawayana

Best Music Video

WINNER: Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Best Música Urbana Album

WINNER: LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN by Residente

Best Rap Song

WINNER: “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Performance

WINNER: “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album

WINNER: Alligator Bites Never Heal by Doechii

Best R&B Song

WINNER: “Saturn” by Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon, and Scott Zhang

Best R&B Performance

WINNER: “Made for Me (Live on BET)” by Muni Long

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

Best Rock Performance

WINNER: “Now and Then” by The Beatles

Best Rock Album

WINNER: Hackney Diamonds by Rolling Stones

Best R&B Album

WINNER: 11:11 (Deluxe) by Chris Brown

Best Americana Performance

WINNER: “American Dreaming” by Sierra Ferrell

Best Musical Theatre Album

WINNER: Hell’s Kitchen

Best African Music Performance

WINNER: “Love Me JeJe” by Tems