Grammys 2025: Full list of winners

The 2025 Grammy Awards officially commenced on Sunday, 2nd February 2025, marking the grandest night in music. Hosted for the fifth consecutive year by the ever-charming Trevor Noah, the event took place at the iconic Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The annual celebration by the Recording Academy honoured 2024’s breakout stars, chart-topping hits, and artists who dominated playlists over the past year.
This year’s ceremony saw Beyoncé clinch the coveted Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter, while Kendrick Lamar swept all his nominated categories, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for his powerful track Not Like Us.
However, the 2025 Grammys were not solely about celebrating music. The night also paid tribute to the brave first responders who risked their lives during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires last month. Additionally, it raised funds for the thousands of Southern California residents displaced by catastrophic weather events, which left entire communities irreparably damaged.
So, who emerged victorious in the most prestigious categories? Below is the complete list of this year’s Grammy winners:
2025 Grammy Winners
Album of the Year
WINNER: Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé
Best Pop Vocal Album
WINNER: Short N’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter
Song of the Year
WINNER: “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar
Record of the Year
WINNER: “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist
WINNER: Chappell Roan
Best Comedy Album
WINNER: The Dreamer by Dave Chappelle
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga ft. Bruno Mars
Best Country Album
WINNER: Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: “II Most Wanted” by Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus
Best Country Solo Performance
WINNER: “It Takes A Woman” by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
WINNER: “The Architect” by Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, and Josh Osborne
Best Dance/Electronic Album
WINNER: “Brat” by Charli XCX
Best Dance Pop Recording
WINNER: “Von Dutch” by Charli XCX
Best Latin Pop Album
WINNER: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran by Shakira
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
WINNER: ¿Quién trae las cornetas? by Rawayana
Best Music Video
WINNER: Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
Best Música Urbana Album
WINNER: LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN by Residente
Best Rap Song
WINNER: “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Performance
WINNER: “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Album
WINNER: Alligator Bites Never Heal by Doechii
Best R&B Song
WINNER: “Saturn” by Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon, and Scott Zhang
Best R&B Performance
WINNER: “Made for Me (Live on BET)” by Muni Long
Best Pop Solo Performance
WINNER: “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
Best Rock Performance
WINNER: “Now and Then” by The Beatles
Best Rock Album
WINNER: Hackney Diamonds by Rolling Stones
Best R&B Album
WINNER: 11:11 (Deluxe) by Chris Brown
Best Americana Performance
WINNER: “American Dreaming” by Sierra Ferrell
Best Musical Theatre Album
WINNER: Hell’s Kitchen
Best African Music Performance
WINNER: “Love Me JeJe” by Tems
The 2025 Grammy Awards will undoubtedly be remembered as a night of celebration, honour, and incredible artistry, with memorable wins from Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and many more.