Ghanaian men are the most attractive among all Africans – Nigerian artist, Fave

Nigerian recording artists and singer-songwriter Fave has expressed her admiration for Ghanaian men, describing them as the most attractive among Africans.
In an interview, she acknowledged that, while she hasn't explored other African countries and their men, she stands by her view that Ghanaians are the most attractive.
You know what? I feel like I shouldn't be answering this question right now 'cause I haven't really like gone to all the African countries, so I am not equipped until I travel to all the African countries and I can see all the men. But for now, I honestly have to say Ghanaian men. There's something about Ghanaian men.
Fave also addressed the notion of overlooking Nigerian men, clarifying that she is simply more accustomed to them, which influences her attraction to foreign men, particularly Ghanaians.
Shout out to my Nigerian brothers but I see you all too much. It's okay not to appreciate what's in my home.
She further described Ghanaian men as having a distinct and god-like appearance, which she finds appealing.
Ghana men, they look different, they look like gods. If you see a Ghanaian model...a Ghanaian male model, you know what I'm talking about.