6 signs he only wants sex—ladies, watch out!

In the early stages of dating, it can be difficult to tell whether a man is genuinely interested in you or just looking for a physical relationship. While there is nothing wrong with casual relationships if both parties agree, it becomes problematic when one person is seeking something more meaningful.

If you suspect he may not have the best intentions, here are six signs that suggest he only wants sex.

1. He Avoids Deep Conversations

If he dodges discussions about your interests, future goals, or emotions but is always eager to flirt or talk about intimacy, this is a red flag. A man who is truly interested in you will want to get to know you beyond the physical level.

2. He Only Contacts You Late at Night

Does he rarely message you during the day but suddenly appears with a “Hey, you up?” text late at night? If he only reaches out when it’s convenient for him and not to check on how you’re doing, he may not be looking for a serious relationship.

3. He Never Takes You on Proper Dates

If all your interactions are limited to meeting at his place, skipping romantic outings, or avoiding social settings, chances are he is not interested in anything beyond physical intimacy. A man who values you will make the effort to plan proper dates and spend quality time together.

4. He Avoids Introducing You to Friends and Family

If he is serious about you, he will naturally want you to meet his friends and family. If he keeps your relationship in the shadows and makes excuses when you bring up meeting his loved ones, he may not see you as a long-term partner.

5. He Gets Distant After Being Intimate

Does he suddenly act cold or uninterested after intimacy? If he consistently pulls away emotionally or avoids contact after sex, it is a strong indication that his main focus is the physical aspect of the relationship rather than forming an emotional connection.

6. He Doesn’t Make Future Plans with You

A man who is truly invested in you will talk about future plans, whether it’s a holiday, a concert, or simply what you both want from the relationship. If he avoids these conversations or keeps things vague, he may only be in it for the short-term.