7 things Ghanaian men don’t want to hear on Valentine’s Day – No.1 will shock you!

Valentine’s Day is meant to be filled with love, romance, and sweet memories, but for many Ghanaian men, it also comes with a certain level of pressure, expectations, and a few dreaded conversations. Whether it’s about gifts, money, or comparisons with an ex, some statements can instantly “kill the vibe.”

To get the inside scoop, we randomly asked a group of Ghanaian men about the things they really don’t want to hear on Valentine’s Day. Their responses were honest, funny, and, in some cases, brutally real.

If you want to keep the love flowing and avoid turning your man’s smile into a forced grin, here are seven things Ghanaian men absolutely don’t want to hear on Valentine's Day—and trust me, No.1 will leave you stunned!

7. “What did you get me?” (Without Getting Him Anything)

Ladies, we get it—Valentine’s Day is all about surprises, but does the pressure always have to fall on the guy? Imagine this: He has planned a lovely date, bought you expensive flowers and chocolates, and maybe even surprised you with that handbag, wig, or dress you hinted at. Then you hit him with, “So… where’s my gift?”—without getting him anything in return. Ouch! He will instantly regret the relationship.

Tip: Love is a two-way street! A thoughtful gift, no matter how small, makes a big difference.

6. “You should have just given me the money instead.”

Nothing crushes a Ghanaian man’s heart like hearing that his well-thought-out gift or date wasn’t necessary. Imagine investing hours of effort and money to organise a romantic dinner, only for your partner to say, “You should have just sent me the money.” Translation? “Your effort doesn’t matter; I just want the cash.” Low blow!

Tip: Even if you prefer money, appreciate the effort first—it will mean much more to him.

5. “This reminds me of my ex / My ex used to do this for me.”

We beg. Please. Just. Don’t.

Nothing makes a man rethink his decisions faster than being compared to an ex—especially on Valentine’s Day. Why not just go back to him if he was that amazing? Whether you mean it as a compliment or not, it’s an instant mood killer.

Tip: Focus on your current partner. You are creating new memories together—there’s no need to bring ghosts of past relationships into the picture.

4. “Can’t you see what others have gotten for their partners?”

Social media pressure is real! Or as we say in the local dialect, "Ɛnyɛ easy." Seeing extravagant Valentine’s Day gifts online can tempt anyone to compare, but the last thing a Ghanaian man wants is to feel like he’s in an unnecessary competition with random people on Instagram or TikTok.

Tip: Instead of comparing, appreciate what he has done for you—every love story is different!

3. “Send me transport fare” (For a Date)

Okay, this one is tricky. While some men don’t mind supporting their partners, asking for transport fare to attend a date he planned can be frustrating. It puts him in an awkward spot, making him wonder if you’re really interested in spending time with him or just benefiting from the occasion.

Tip: If transport is an issue, be honest about it before the date so you can both plan accordingly.

2. “I can’t make it, I have work” (After Planning a Date)

Imagine spending weeks planning the perfect Valentine’s Day date, only for your partner to cancel at the last minute. Work is important, but so is respecting his effort and time.

Tip: If your schedule is tight, let him know early. A simple “Can we reschedule?” is better than a last-minute cancellation.

1. “It’s my time of the month.”

And here we are at No.1!

Look, menstruation is a natural part of life, and every mature man understands that. However, if he planned a romantic evening expecting intimacy, this news might hit differently. It’s not that he doesn’t care about your well-being—it’s just that he was looking forward to some extra romance.

Tip: If you’re not up for certain activities, let him know in a way that reassures him. Valentine’s Day is about love, not just physical connection!

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, Valentine’s Day should be about love, appreciation, and good vibes—not awkward conversations or unnecessary pressure. Whether you’re celebrating with a partner or just enjoying the day solo, remember that genuine effort and thoughtfulness go a long way.