Heartbreak Healing: How to move on from a toxic relationship before Valentine

Ah, Valentine’s Day – that special time of year when the world is awash with red roses, heart-shaped chocolates, and the undeniable scent of love in the air. But let’s be honest: if you’ve recently emerged from a toxic relationship, the lead-up to this romantic day might feel more like an emotional obstacle course than a celebration of love. If you're struggling to leave the past behind and start fresh, don’t fret. We've got your back with a cheerful, no-nonsense guide to healing your heart before Cupid’s arrows start flying.

So, grab a cuppa, sit back, and let’s get you ready to take on Valentine’s Day with your head held high – and a smile on your face!

1. Get Rid of the Ghosts (Literally and Figuratively)

The first step to moving on is to, well, move on! And that means a clean break. Delete those texts, remove your ex from your social media feed (no, stalking their latest posts won’t help – trust us), and say farewell to any lingering reminders. That picture of the two of you in a sunny park? It’s time for it to disappear faster than you can say “sorry, mate.” Keeping things like old gifts, love letters, or that ridiculously adorable t-shirt they left behind can drag you back into the past. Send the ghosts packing, and embrace the new chapter of your life.

You might even want to get a new phone wallpaper, something that screams “I'm over it!” – maybe a funny meme, or a picture of your dog looking ridiculously smug.

2. Indulge in Some Well-Deserved Self-Care

Now that you’ve cleaned house, it's time to show yourself some love. Get into your comfiest pyjamas, light a few candles, and curl up with a hot chocolate, a duvet, and that one series you’ve been putting off watching. Take this time to reflect, but not to wallow.

A bit of introspection is important, but it’s also essential to focus on the future. Reconnect with things that make you happy – whether it’s reading, gardening, painting, or petting a cat for hours (if that’s your thing, no judgment here).

If there’s ever a time to indulge in a spa day at home, this is it. Soothing bath salts, face masks, and a cup of tea can work wonders for both body and soul. Think of it as a mini-vacation where the only drama is what to watch on Netflix.

3. Gather Your Squad (AKA the Best People in Your Life)

Valentine's Day can bring out the romance, but it’s also the perfect time to lean on your friends and family. Grab your mates for a night out, or stay in for a good ol’ Netflix binge. Nothing beats the feeling of surrounding yourself with people who get you, who’ll remind you of your worth, and who won’t judge you for singing Dancing on My Own at full volume. Whether you’re reminiscing about the ridiculous things you did together in university or getting into heated debates over which pizza topping is best, these moments of joy will help shift your focus from past heartbreak to new memories with people who truly care.

Also, if you're not feeling like going out and about, there’s no shame in hosting a "galentine’s" night (or “palentine’s,” if you will). Order takeaway, sit in your comfiest clothes, and just enjoy each other's company. There's power in laughter – and there's nothing more healing than a good belly laugh with your best friends.

4. Take Up a New Hobby (Or Revisit an Old One)

Here’s a fun, slightly quirky way to get your mind off things: Take up a new hobby or revisit an old one you’ve been neglecting. Who knew that pottery or painting could be so cathartic? Maybe try a cooking class or get into a new sport.

Even signing up for a creative writing course might help you channel some of those messy emotions into something productive. And if you find yourself creating an abstract masterpiece on a canvas, well, we won’t judge. It might just turn into something beautiful.

When you give yourself something fresh to focus on, you’re not only filling the void left by your previous relationship, but you’re also expanding your horizons and discovering a new sense of self.

5. Remember – It's Not All About Valentine’s Day!

Yes, we know – Valentine’s Day seems to be everywhere, from that annoying song you can’t escape to the aisles of heart-shaped everything. But it’s not the end-all, be-all of love. Love comes in many forms – from your family to your friends, from a cup of coffee with a stranger to that moment when you feel proud of yourself for overcoming something difficult.

If you’re dreading the 14th of February, here’s a hot tip: make a plan. If you’re not feeling up to the cheesy romance, plan something fun for yourself. Take a weekend trip, go for a long walk in the park, or even get some takeout from your favourite place and watch an old favourite film. Celebrate your own self-worth, because, truth be told, you are your own best Valentine.

6. Embrace the "New You"

Lastly, let's talk about the most important part: you’re a bloody legend. Honestly, surviving a toxic relationship is no small feat, and the fact that you’re here, looking ahead, is proof of your strength. Embrace your independence. Wear the clothes that make you feel like a rockstar. Work on the things that make you feel alive. This is your time to re-discover who you are, sans the baggage of the past.

The best revenge, after all, is living your best life, and there’s no one more deserving of it than you. Take a breath, and remind yourself – you're free. Valentine's Day might come and go, but your newfound freedom, strength, and self-love are yours to keep.

Healing after a toxic relationship takes time, but it’s important to remember that your journey is your own, and there’s no right or wrong way to go about it. Be kind to yourself. Laugh when you can, cry when you need to, and take each day as it comes. If you can survive a toxic relationship, you can handle anything life throws your way – and the best part? You’re now in the driver’s seat of your own story. Let’s toast to that, shall we?