Google ordered to pay €12,000 for showing a man's naked image publicly

In a rather extraordinary case of privacy violation, an Argentinian man has successfully won a lawsuit against Google after the tech giant published an image of him completely naked in his own backyard on Google Street View.

The incident, which dates back to 2017, occurred in Bragado, a small town roughly 200 kilometres from Buenos Aires. A Google Street View car happened to pass by just as the unnamed local man was out in his yard in the nude. The camera, designed to capture panoramic images for navigation, snapped a crystal-clear shot of the man’s bare backside — and although his face was not visible, the photo included his street address, making him easily identifiable.

It didn’t take long for the image to circulate within the community. Humiliated and mocked, particularly in his workplace where he serves as a police officer, the man decided to take legal action against Google, claiming a breach of privacy and dignity.

Initially, a lower court dismissed the case, stating that the man was at fault for “walking in inappropriate conditions in his yard.” But on appeal, the National Civil Appeals Chamber of Buenos Aires sided with the plaintiff, declaring that Google had “intruded” on the man's private life and “undermined his dignity.”

Google’s defence hinged on the claim that the wall surrounding the property was too low to reasonably expect privacy. However, a formal investigation revealed the boundary wall to be six feet high — a sufficient height for privacy, effectively discrediting the argument.

The court highlighted that Google, through its own policies of blurring out faces and number plates, “was fully aware of its obligation to protect people’s privacy.” In this instance, the platform failed, allowing the man’s street number to remain visible, which in turn led to his public embarrassment.

As the judgement poignantly stated: “No one wants to appear to the world as God created them.”

Google Argentina and Google Inc. have now been ordered to pay 16 million pesos — approximately €12,000 — in compensation for the harm caused. The man, whose dignity was compromised, expressed that the fallout from the incident had affected both his professional and personal life.

