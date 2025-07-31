Once dismissed by some as a sign of moral laxity or “bad girl” energy, the humble anklet is making a stylish comeback in Ghana — but not without controversy. For many young people, especially in urban areas, it’s just fashion.

A cute accessory. A way to spice up an outfit. But for others, especially the older generation, anklets still carry heavy baggage — with whispers of prostitution, spiritism, or rebellion.

But here’s the thing — anklets weren’t always seen this way.

In fact, according to Dr. Kofitse Ahadzi, a respected cultural anthropologist and leading member of the Afrikania Mission, anklets have deep spiritual and cultural roots in Ghana — and they deserve more respect.

“Anklets were worn in the olden days for protection,” he told Pulse Ghana in an exclusive interview. “In the north, people wear anklets during festival dances to signify their presence and that of the energies of the earth.”

In other words, anklets weren’t just bling. They were symbolic. Protective. A way to stay spiritually grounded and visible — both to the living and to the energies of the earth.

Dr. Ahadzi even described how anklets, when properly consecrated, could be infused with spiritual power — like using parts of animals such as crocodiles (which don’t drink water) to create protective charms against, say, crocodile infestations.

“Anklets are safe,” he said, “but they need spiritual backing. They are spiritual tools — not just decoration.”

It’s a refreshing perspective, especially in a society where many people still judge women who wear anklets based on old stereotypes. But it also raises a key question: Have we lost touch with our own traditions?

Another expert, Dr. Mawuli, echoed this concern. He believes it’s time for Ghanaians to unlearn the negative associations we’ve borrowed and passed down — often from colonial or Western influences.

“We need to emancipate ourselves from the ways of the Westerners and get back to our roots,” he said.

Today’s youth are reclaiming the anklet as a bold fashion statement — often unaware of the spiritual history behind it. And while there’s nothing wrong with rocking an anklet just because it looks good (hello, beach vibes and ankle drip!), maybe it's also time to educate ourselves about what these ornaments used to mean — and still mean in some communities.

The tension between fashion and tradition doesn’t have to be a war. It can be a conversation. One where we acknowledge that culture evolves — but roots still matter.