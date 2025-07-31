GPL clubs to receive GHC1 million each ahead of new season - GFA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled a major partnership with Adesa Production Limited (APL) to support the organisation and broadcast of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season.

As part of the agreement, each GPL club is set to receive GHS1 million in funding before the season begins, a strategic move to strengthen club administration and enhance the overall competitiveness of the league.

Through this unique partnership with Adesa Productions, each one of our GPL clubs will, before the start of the league season, receive the amount of a million Ghana cedis each.

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, said.

Kurt Okraku clarified that the support is not a donation but a firm commitment under the new model agreed upon by the GFA, Adesa Productions, and the government.

This will be made possible through the new partnership. This will be our minimum payment for each of our GPL clubs under our new model. This is not a grant; it is a firm commitment by the Football Association, by Adesa Productions, and by the government.

He added.

In addition to the upfront financial support, clubs will benefit from performance-based bonuses determined by their final league positions. According to the GFA, this structure is intended to encourage healthy competition and push clubs to strive for better results on the pitch.

The funding initiative is expected to significantly improve the financial health of Premier League clubs, thereby reducing dependency on player transfers and addressing the long-standing issue of talent migration from the local league.

The GFA anticipates that this investment will not only stabilize club finances but also increase the league’s appeal to both local and international sponsors.

This development adds to a growing list of commercial partnerships secured by the GFA, including recent agreements with LeLe Tasty Foods Ghana Limited and Kasapreko Company Limited.

These efforts form part of a comprehensive strategy to rejuvenate and reposition Ghanaian football.