Baba Yara Sports Stadium isn't fit to host even colts football - Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has raised serious concerns about the current state of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, stating emphatically that the facility is in no condition to host competitive football matches.

During an inspection tour in Kumasi on Thursday, Ampofo Ankrah, alongside NSA officials, assessed the deteriorating pitch condition and shared his observations with the media.

He attributed the poor state of the stadium’s surface to a combination of human negligence and unfavourable weather patterns in the region.

The state of the pitch at the moment, well yeah, you can see it—you cannot even play Colts football on the pitch. The weather, which is a natural source, has not been too favourable in this part of the country over the past few weeks

He explained.

Ampofo Ankrah also disclosed that Asante Kotoko had formally applied to use the stadium as their home venue for the 2025/26 football season.

However, he made it clear that such approval would be contingent on the pitch being brought up to standard.

Kotoko officially wrote to us just over a week ago. They wish to use this venue, but like we can all see, we need to make sure everything is in perfect condition before that can be done

Ampofo Ankrah said.

In response to the situation, the NSA has commissioned a team of turf and agronomy experts to evaluate the damage and propose a feasible rehabilitation strategy.

This team includes renowned academics and turf specialists such as “Doc” from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Frank Boahin.

If the pitch can be resuscitated in the next few weeks, it is possible, but I cannot sit here and guarantee that. That is why we’ve brought in experts with years of experience so we give the right information, not speculation

He said.

Emphasising the urgency of the matter, Ampofo Ankrah called for a united and proactive approach to restore the stadium.

We need to put our act together, join forces, and make sure it happens. The experts have given us a timeline, and we must work hard to meet or even beat that deadline

He concluded.