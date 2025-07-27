Daddy Lumba and other Ghanaian highlife legends who died in the last 5 years

Between 2020 and 2025, Ghana bid farewell to some of its most iconic highlife musicians. These artists were more than entertainers; they were storytellers who shaped the sound of a generation.

Their music captured everyday experiences, celebrated culture, and brought people together at weddings, on the radio, and in homes across the country.

Through decades of work, they created timeless songs and albums that introduced fresh rhythms and local narratives, helping to define the identity of Ghanaian music.

Below, we explore the years they passed, the major contributions they made, and how their legacies continue to shape and inspire Ghana’s music scene today.

Highlife legends that passed on in the last 5 years

1. Daddy Lumba (1964-2025)

The highlife community was dealt its most devastating blow on July 26, 2025, when Charles Kojo Fosu, universally known as Daddy Lumba, passed away at the age of 60 at Bank Hospital in Accra following a short illness.

Born on September 29, 1964, in Nsuta, Ashanti Region, Daddy Lumba's journey began in the early 1980s with the Lumba Brothers before he embarked on what would become one of Ghana's most prolific solo careers.

With over 30 albums to his name, Daddy Lumba created a musical empire built on emotional storytelling and masterful composition.

His iconic songs, including "Aben Wo Ha," "Yentie Obiaa," "Theresa," "Sika Asem," and "Playboy," became anthems that transcended generational boundaries.

His music wasn't just entertainment; it was a soundtrack to Ghanaian life, addressing love, relationships, social issues, and everyday experiences with profound insight and relatability.

The impact of his passing was immediately felt across Ghana and beyond.

Tributes poured in from musicians, politicians, and fans worldwide, including former Vice-President Bawumia and rapper Sarkodie, all honouring his enormous cultural impact and recognising him as an irreplaceable icon of Ghanaian music.

2. Nana Kwame Ampadu (1945-2021)

On September 28, 2021, Ghana lost one of its most revered musical patriots when Nana Kwame Ampadu died at age 76 at Legon Hospital, Accra.

Born March 31, 1945, in Obo Kwahu, Ampadu was more than a musician—he was a cultural institution who founded the legendary African Brothers Band in 1963 and authored over 800 songs during his illustrious career.

Ampadu's breakout hit "Ebi Te Yie" (Some Are Well Seated) in 1967 demonstrated his fearless approach to social commentary.

The song, widely interpreted as political criticism, was censored under military rule before being restored to the airwaves, establishing Ampadu as a voice of the people.

His extensive catalogue includes timeless classics such as "Obra," "Agartha," "Yaw Berko," and "Oman Bo Adwo."

Recognition came in many forms throughout his career. He was crowned Odwontofohene (Singer-in-Chief) in 1973 and later received national honours, including a state-assisted funeral in 2022.

President Akufo-Addo praised him for shaping Ghana's highlife tradition and even acknowledged his role in supporting the 2016 political campaign, highlighting how his music influenced both culture and politics.

3. A.B. Crentsil (1943-2022)

Alfred Benjamin Crentsil Jr., known professionally as A.B. Crentsil, passed away on July 13, 2022, at the age of 79, leaving behind a legacy as one of Ghana's "big three" vocalists.

Born in Prestea in 1943, Crentsil rose to prominence as the lead singer of Sweet Talks and later Ahenfo Band, where his distinctive voice became synonymous with classic highlife.

His signature song "Devil" remains a highlife classic that continues to resonate with audiences decades after its release.

Crentsil's contribution to Ghanaian music was formally recognised when he received the prestigious Fontomfrom Evergreen Award, celebrating his long-standing and impactful musical career.

4. Akwaboah Snr. (1950s-2023)

Kwadwo Akwaboah, known as Akwaboah Snr., passed away on May 16, 2023, in Kumasi following complications from glaucoma. The talented singer-songwriter, keyboardist, and producer, who was in his late 60s or 70s, represented the multifaceted nature of highlife artistry.

Akwaboah Snr. was the creative force behind memorable hits like "Awerɛkyekyerɛ" and "Hini Me." His musical journey included collaborations with bands such as Oheneba Ntim Barima and work alongside legends like C.K. Mann.

Perhaps equally important was his role as father and mentor to modern highlife star Akwaboah Jnr., ensuring the continuation of his musical legacy through the next generation.

5. Nana Tuffour (1954-2020)

James Kwaku Tuffour, professionally known as Nana Tuffour, died on June 15, 2020, at age 66, reportedly due to COVID-19 complications. Born February 14, 1954, Tuffour was renowned as a soulful highlife singer and songwriter whose romantic ballads touched the hearts of countless Ghanaians.

His musical journey included playing keyboard for bands like Wanto Wazuri and Vis-à-Vis, and he even collaborated with Nigerian legend King Sunny Adé early in his career. Over approximately 15 albums, Tuffour created beloved songs such as "Aketekyiwa," "Abeiku," "Owuo Sei Fie," and "Emirika," which solidified his status as a master of romantic highlife and earned him a devoted following.

6. Kofi B (1980-2020)

The highlife community suffered an early and unexpected loss when Kofi Boakye Yiadom, known as Kofi B, died suddenly on February 2, 2020, in Cape Coast following a heart attack just before a performance. At around age 40, he represented a younger generation of highlife artists who were bridging traditional and contemporary sounds.

Though relatively young compared to his contemporaries, Kofi B's fusion of highlife and hiplife created a unique sound that resonated with modern audiences. His enduring tracks include "Mmobrowa," "Bantama Kofi Boakye," "Koforidua Flowers," and "Belinda." His intimate storytelling style and emotional delivery made him a distinctive voice of his generation, proving that age doesn't determine impact in the music world.

7. Dada K.D