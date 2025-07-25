Medikal finally addresses Eazzy romance rumours, teases wedding plans (video)

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, widely known as Medikal, has finally addressed long-standing rumours surrounding his relationship with singer Mildred Ashong, popularly known as Eazzy.

Speaking during a recent interview on Hitz FM, Medikal confirmed that their connection is indeed romantic, affectionately referring to her as his “woman” and “babe.”

Responding to questions about why the pair, despite being music stars, have not released a collaborative track, Medikal stated that he currently has no plans for such a project. According to him, their relationship is centred on personal connection rather than professional synergy.

Asked whether he prefers dating within the entertainment industry, Medikal explained that it is not about industry affiliations but rather the emotional bond between individuals. He noted:

It is about how you feel about each other, not about the entertainment space. I have had relationships with people outside of this space, but I can’t hide my relationships, so people eventually connect the dots.

He went on to reveal that their relationship began through a casual interaction on Instagram. After messaging Eazzy, the two gradually grew closer, and their bond eventually developed into something more serious.

Eazzy first lady

Over recent months, social media users have speculated about their relationship, fuelled by photos of the pair in matching outfits and spending time together at luxury hotels. While the rumours had previously been unconfirmed, Medikal’s candid revelation has finally set the record straight.