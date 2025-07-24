50 Nigerians arrested by GIS over human trafficking, cybercrime at McCarthy Hills

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has apprehended approximately 50 Nigerian nationals in a coordinated dawn operation at McCarthy Hills in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The crackdown was initiated following credible intelligence pointing to suspected cases of human trafficking and cybercrime.

In an official statement released on Thursday, July 24, 2025, and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Immigration M. Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs, the GIS confirmed the arrests and detailed the rationale behind the operation.

According to the GIS, the operation was triggered by verified information suggesting that some foreign nationals were residing in the area unlawfully.

Intelligence further revealed that several individuals may have been trafficked into Ghana and were being exploited by their handlers to engage in cyber fraud.

The Ghana Immigration Service in the early hours of today, July 24, 2025, conducted a special operation at McCarthy Hills in the Ga South Municipality.

The operation was based on intelligence gathered on the illegal stay of some foreign nationals in the area, some of whom were trafficked into the country and forced into cyber fraud by their facilitators

The statement read.

The sweep also led to the arrest of the landlord of the property believed to be the hub of the illicit operations.

Authorities suspect the premises served as a base for both the trafficking and cybercrime activities.