Exclusive: Camidoh shares how late friend inspired ‘Your Ghost’ on new ‘Trustn God’ EP

Ghanaian R&B and Afrobeats sensation Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, known professionally as Camidoh, has revealed the emotional inspiration behind his new song, “Your Ghost”, from the recently released Trustn God EP.

According to the BET-nominated artist, the track was inspired by the memory of a close childhood friend whom he lost at a young age, a friend he never had the chance to properly mourn or open up to. The deeply personal revelation was made in a documentary produced in collaboration with Pulse Ghana.

In the film, Camidoh offers an intimate glimpse into the man behind the music, candidly exploring the personal battles, emotional breakthroughs, and reflections that have shaped both his artistry and the new EP. Speaking in the documentary, he shared:

It’s more about my close friend when I was young. My close friend and I, we used to just play around. He didn’t really talk too much, you know, and I lost him. I never really got to mourn.

He added:

Sometimes I’m in a session and I turn around thinking that my friend was down like, oh, what do you think? Because I would wish to ask somebody what they thought about this line. That’s where that was coming from.

Camidoh also recalled an emotional moment in the studio that led to the creation of the song. He described what felt like a spiritual connection with his late friend, an encounter that urged him to speak through music.

One time I was in my studio at dawn and that’s when I had a heavy hit. It was so heavy on my heart because I just felt like I hadn’t made a song. It almost felt like it was my friend talking to me. He’s like, I know you miss me, but you haven’t really, like, spoken about our situation.

He continued:

So I said, you know what? I’m going to use this opportunity to make a record that people could really use when they’re missing someone, their friends and their family.