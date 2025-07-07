Camidoh unveils 'TRUSTN GOD' EP inspired by trials, faith, and personal growth

Ghanaian music star Camidoh recently hosted an exclusive listening and unveiling event at Li Beirut in East Legon, where he revealed the official creative artwork for his upcoming EP titled 'TRUSTN GOD'.

The intimate gathering brought together family members, close friends, industry stakeholders, creatives, and media personalities. Attendees were offered a first glimpse into the direction and sonic landscape of the highly anticipated project.

Addressing the guests, Camidoh explained that TRUSTN GOD is a deeply personal body of work inspired by his life’s journey , highlighting themes of faith, perseverance, and remaining grounded through adversity.

He stated,

This EP reflects my personal journey. It’s rooted in real-life experiences and meant to uplift and connect with people on a deeper level.

The six-track project includes a single feature from Ghanaian dancehall icon Stonebwoy ,a purposeful decision Camidoh said was aimed at maintaining a focused and cohesive narrative throughout the record.

Scheduled for release on 25th July 2025, 'TRUSTN GOD' is already being lauded as one of Camidoh’s most meaningful and introspective works to date. The EP draws from Camidoh’s transformative experiences over the course of 2024 and 2025 , a period marked by personal trials, spiritual renewal, and growth. Known for his ability to infuse raw emotion into his music, the Sugarcane hitmaker weaves spiritual undertones and honest storytelling into this latest offering.

'TRUSTN GOD' invites listeners on a reflective journey centred on hope, emotional healing, and resilience. The project has already sparked anticipation among fans, who continue to celebrate Camidoh’s ability to tell authentic stories that resonate across cultures and backgrounds. Produced by Kester Teye Ashong, the lead singles showcase Camidoh’s distinctive Afro-pop and R&B fusion. AYEKOO is a vibrant anthem that celebrates gratitude and perseverance, while YOUR GHOST explores deeper themes of heartbreak, emotional loss, and memory, delivered through Camidoh’s powerful and soulful vocals.

Both tracks have been praised for their lyrical depth and emotional resonance, reinforcing his reputation as one of Africa’s most emotive storytellers in music. Following the global success of his 2022 hit Sugarcane, which garnered over 100 million streams, and his 2023 album L.I.T.A., Camidoh continues to carve out a unique space in African music. With multiple Ghana Music Awards nominations under his belt, TRUSTN GOD is poised to solidify his position as one of the continent’s most influential and reflective voices.