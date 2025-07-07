'It'll take years to forget me'– Kuami Eugene dismisses career downfall claims

Highlife sensation Kuami Eugene has refuted claims that his music career is fading and that he will soon be forgotten by the Ghanaian public.

In a video shared on X, the Angela hitmaker expressed confidence in the longevity of his career, emphasising that the popularity and continued airplay of his numerous hit songs ensure his relevance in the industry.

I sang Angela, Confusion, Wish Me Well, Kwani Kwani Remix, Obiaa To, Open Gate, No Dulling, Killing Me Softly and many more. So, it will take years for people to forget me

Kuami Eugene

,he said.

He added:

During weddings, they play several of my love songs for the couple and bridal party to dance to. There are so many songs with my name on them — how can you forget me?

Some observers have suggested that Eugene’s departure from Lynx Entertainment could mark the decline of his career. However, the singer remains optimistic and dismisses such concerns.

Kuami Eugene

The video was shared by @sikaofficial1 on X, sparking various reactions from fans and critics alike. Here are some responses:

@posiogh commented: “Bro de claim legendary status.”

@OladokunElisha wrote: “Real ones know it ain’t always about the hype, it’s about staying power. Kuami got hits, no doubt… but the game moves fast. You gotta keep evolving or the streets forget quick. Consistency ain’t just about showing up, it’s about showing growth. No shade, just facts.”

@Cap_A_Setstudio said: “True mata e dey talk but my br3da tone down ur ego na tooo much.”

@PeprahIsaa51288 remarked: “Dey play. No artist komot from Lynx Entertainment make am to the limelight again...You see how MzVee varnish... saa na ete3. Make he check art from his previous label omo nyinaa ayera wo system nu mu.”

@Theboss_frenzy defended him: “Eugene is actually a genius. It’ll take long for people to forget him, like he rightly said. His songs touched kids and they are the same people who are growing to become adults. He has very fruitful years and he has stayed very consistent. Funny how you people say he’s bragging.”