Marcus Rashford reveals unexpected truth about Man United after Barcelona move

Marcus Rashford has opened up on Manchester United's ongoing struggles, admitting the club has been stuck "in a period of change and have been for a while" during his presentation as a new Barcelona player on Thursday, July 23, 2025.

This damning assessment exposes just how far the Red Devils have fallen, which is sometimes difficult for United fans to accept. The club has failed to get several things right in their transition phase.

The England forward's brutally honest words came as he was presented at Barcelona, where he's joined on loan until the end of the season. But it's what he said about his former club that United fans must ponder about and not his exit.

After 20 years at Old Trafford, Rashford's time there ended in the worst possible way. He fell out with manager Ruben Amorim, and he was frozen out completely.

Things became even more embarrassing when United banned Rashford and four other players - Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia, from training with the first team at Carrington.

Despite getting his dream move to Barcelona, with the Catalans paying his eye-watering £325,000-a-week wages in full, Rashford couldn't hide from United's problems.

At his presentation, he dropped a coded message which United fans must really reflect on if they want their club back on top. Rashford stated:

The situation with United is the club is in a period of change, and they have been for a while.

Rashford says more about Man United

He tried to stay diplomatic, adding:

So, I don't have anything bad to say about Manchester United. It's been an important part of not only my career but my life. I'm grateful for the opportunity to play for them.

But his next comments revealed the deeper truth:

Football is the same as life. Not everything goes as simple as you may have thought. This is my next step and next chapter.

Marcus Rashford

What United fans should be worried about

For hardcore Red Devils, it might be difficult to accept the departure of a talented player they’ve watched play and grow week in week out. But the truth is, United’s problems go far beyond Rashford’s fall off and subsequent exit.

They must continue holding the owners and managers accountable to regain their rightful position as one of the best teams in the world.