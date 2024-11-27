Video: Manchester United fans in Uganda hold a prayer for Ruben Amorim

A group of devoted Manchester United fans in Uganda has organised a prayer session to seek divine intervention for their new manager, Ruben Amorim, as he begins his tenure at Old Trafford.

On November 1, Premier League club Manchester United announced the appointment of Amorim on a contract running until 2027, following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag due to underwhelming results.

Amorim has officially taken charge of the Red Devils but faced a challenging start, failing to secure victory in his first Premier League game against Ipswich Town.

Noticing the immense challenges ahead, a group of passionate Manchester United supporters in Uganda gathered in full team jerseys to pray for Amorim's success.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the fans were seen deeply engrossed in prayers, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to the club and its new boss. Watch the video below

What’s Next for Amorim and Manchester United?

Ruben Amorim is set to make his home debut as Manchester United manager on Thursday night when the Red Devils face Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League at Old Trafford.

Despite the disparity in stature, history, and financial resources, Bodø/Glimt remarkably sit above Manchester United in the Europa League group standings at the halfway point.

Reflecting on his Premier League debut, Amorim noted that his players had “overthought” his instructions, signalling room for improvement as the team adjusts to his philosophy. Fans will be eager to see if clarity and cohesion emerge after a few more training sessions under the Portuguese manager.

Manchester United are unbeaten in the Europa League this season, though their only win came under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy—a 2-0 victory over PAOK, courtesy of two goals from Amad Diallo.