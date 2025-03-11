Man United to leave Old Trafford into new 100k-seater stadium (Photos)

Manchester United have confirmed plans to move from their historic Old Trafford home to a new 100,000-seater stadium, set to be the largest in the UK.

The new ground will be built on club-owned land next to Old Trafford, with construction expected to take five years, according to architect Lord Norman Foster.

The club shared a short announcement video of what the new stadium is expected to look like.

Co-owner Jim Ratcliffe outlined the vision for the new stadium, aiming to create "an iconic football stadium" while preserving the essence of Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe shared:

By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience.

Old Trafford, which has hosted Manchester United for 115 years, currently holds just under 74,000 spectators. The new stadium will feature an umbrella design, designed to harvest solar energy and rainwater. It will also include three masts, making the stadium visible from 40km away, including, on a clear day, from the outskirts of Liverpool.

Ratcliffe on need for 'New Trafford'

Ratcliffe also highlighted the importance of a major football venue in the north of England, pointing out that northern clubs have won 10 Champions League titles, compared to just two for London.

He added:

The north of England deserves a stadium where England can play football, where we can hold the Champions League final, and one befitting of Manchester United's stature.

The club has yet to confirm how the stadium will be funded, though Ratcliffe hopes the government will support the project.