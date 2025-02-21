EUROPA League Draw: Manchester United, Tottenham, Roma, all locked in tough battles

Following the UEFA Champions Draw this afternoon, other teams in the Europa League have also learned their opponents for the round of 16.

Seria A side Lazio have been drawn against Viktoria Plzen, who are currently occupying the second spot in the Czech First League.

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United have been handed a tough draw, and have to try beating Spanish club Real Sociedad over two legs.

Fenerbahçe, under the guidance of “The Special One” Jose Mourinho, are up against Rangers.

Struggling Tottenham Hotspur will be gunning for a final eight slot against AZ Alkmaar, with Spurs gaffer Ange Postecoglou hoping to advance to keep his promise of always winning something in his second season.

Greek side Olympiacos will take on Norweigan club Bodo/Glimt, and Ghana international Ernest Nuamah will be in action for Lyon when they go head-to-head against Romanian side FCSB.

In the other exciting fixtures, Ajax take on Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, while Italian Serie A club AS Roma lock horns with Inaki Williams’ Athletic Bilbao.

The first leg of the round of 16 matches will played on March 6, 2025.

Quarter-final pairings

The winner of AZ Alkmaar versus Tottenham Hotspur will play the winner of Ajax versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

The winner of Bodo/Glimt versus Olympiacos will go up against the winner of Viktoria Plzen versus Lazio.

The winner of Fenerbahçe versus Rangers will face the winner of AS Roma versus Athletic Club.

Whoever comes on top between FCSB and Lyon will now battle who emerges victorious between Real Sociedad and Manchester United.