Man United star rewards lady handsomely for returning missing dogs

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho was overjoyed when his two beloved dogs, Freko and Burrows, were safely returned to him after escaping from his garden.

The footballer, who lives in a mansion in Bowdon, Greater Manchester, with his partner Eva, their son Enzo, and the bulldogs, had feared the worst when the pets went missing earlier this year. However, luck was on their side when a United supporter, Leah Smith, found the dogs while driving in the area.

Leah, 26, recognised the dogs from Garnacho’s social media and drove them to the Carrington training ground. She was allowed inside by a staff member and soon confirmed the dogs belonged to the Manchester United star.

Leah shared with The Sun:

Once they confirmed the dogs belonged to Garna, they politely asked if I could take them back to his home, which I did. His partner, Eva, was waiting and was very grateful.

The story took an even more heartwarming turn when Leah and her children, Eliza and Jenson, received a phone call from Garnacho and Eva the following day, thanking them for returning the dogs. They also received tickets to watch Manchester United play Southampton at Old Trafford, where the team won 3-1.

Leah thanks Garnacho

Leah said:

My children will never forget this day. Thank you, Garna & Eva.

Garnacho, who is clearly fond of Freko and Burrows, often shares pictures of the two bulldogs on his Instagram, which has 12 million followers.