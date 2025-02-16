Struggling Spurs silence Red Devils with Maddison winner

James Maddison’s 13th minute strike was enough to secure all three points for Ange Postecoglou’s side againt under fire Ruben Amorim in Sunday’s English Premier League Super Clash.

Tottenham Hotspur were on the front foot in the opening 10 minutes with Djed Spence and son trying to exploit Manchester United's right back.

But it was the Red Devils who played the first shots on target before the 10th minute as Vicario was forced to make a flying save of Alejandro Garnacho's curler before Diego Dalot's rebounded effort was cleared off for a first Red Devils corner.

Exactly two minutes later it was James Maddison who gave the hosts the lead to the delight of the home fans. He tapped in from close range after Andre Onana saved Lucas Bergvall's strike from inside the box.

Joshua Zirkzee, with a few tricks and a nutmeg, finally managed to strike a shot that was off wide of the post before Garnacho blasted a glorious opportunity over the bar.

Five minutes before the half-hour mark, Son squared a soft pass to Mathys Tel who forced Onana to make another save, earning Spurs' second corner kick of the game. HoweverHowever, they failed to capitalise on it.

The home side enjoyed a huge chunk of possession heading into the last 15 minutes but once again squandered another corner kick in the 33rd minute.

Dutch international De Ligt in his attempt to find the leveller from a Bruno Fernandes freekick, but ended up crashing into Tottenham's goalkeeper. Tottenham held on to their one-goal lead into recess.

Spurs keep pressure after recess

The hosts started the second half in a similar fashion as the first - dominating possession, attacking high up the pitch and winning corners.

Spence found his way past in the 52nd minute, but Tel failed to connect perfectly with his cross, ballooning it far away from the target.

Three minutes later, Zirkzee's through pass penetrated the hosts' backline and Garnacho struck a first-time shot target shot which was saved by the Tottenham goalkeeper. The rebound landed on him, however, his effort to square it back to the on-rushing red shirt was poor.

Vicario was at his best again, saving Garnacho's low shot in the 58th minute. On the hour mark, the hosts were rewarded consecutive corner kicks after Son's shot was deflected when he picked up the loose ball from the first corner kick.

Five minutes later, Spurs had back-to-back corners again. Things flipped quickly, and Amorim's side nearly equalised a minute past 70 minutes as Mazraoui laced a perfect cross into the Tottenham box, but Zirkzee's header was not troubling enough as it went wide off the goal post.

The visitors’ appeal for a penalty fell on referee Peter Bankes’ deaf ears, who deemed Casemiro fell too easily from what appeared to be a push from Spence in the six-yard area.

Manchester United were on the break some minutes after that but it ended up as a corner kick in their favour. They finally found their feat in the final 10 minutes and kept pushing to pull parity.

Akin to the 90 minutes, the Red Devils couldn't make anything from the three additional minutes with Tottenham almost extending their lead.

Spurs held on to son's opener to grab all three points, as Manchester United slipped to 15th on the English Premier League log.