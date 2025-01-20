We are the worst team in Manchester United history – Ruben Amorim

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim was not mincing words after his side’s defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford last Sunday.

The Red Devils suffered their sixth home Premier League defeat of the season as Brighton cruised to a 3-1 victory, their most from their opening 12 home matches of a league season since 1893-94 per Opta Joe.

Reacting to his team’s performance in front of their home fans after the loss, Amorim described the current squad as the “worst team” in the club’s history.

In the post-match press conference, he stated:

In 10 games in the Premier League, we won two. Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me. So, we are getting a new coach that is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that.

Like I said, I'm not going to change, no matter what. I know we can succeed, but we need to survive this moment. Because I'm not naive and I know that we need to survive now.

We are being the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know that you want headlines, but I'm saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go, your headlines.

Red Devils skipper Bruno Fernandes, who scored the equaliser before Brighton scored two more after recess, was surprised by how poor they have been at home.

I don't really get it at the moment. We talk all the time about how difficult it is to play at Old Trafford. How can it be that Man Utd has difficulties to play at their home ground with the atmosphere that we have, with the great stadium and everything?

Worst Manchester United side in history?

Here’s what the statistics say as provided by Sky Sports:

At this stage of the season, only 13 United teams have had a lower points tally in the history of the club - the last time being in 1986-87

United suffered their sixth home Premier League defeat of the season, their most from their opening 12 home matches of a league season since 1893-94 (7)

United have conceded the first goal in each of their last five Premier League games at Old Trafford, their joint-longest ever such run in the competition, also doing so five times in a row from August to October 2023