Paul Pogba likely to return to Premier League? Ex-Man United teammate sends hint of his potential new team

Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira has sent a playful message to Paul Pogba as rumours grow about the former Manchester United star making a return to the Premier League.

Pereira, who joined Fulham from United in July 2022 for just over £10 million, has sparked speculation that he’s keen on reuniting with Pogba.

In response to a Sky Sports Instagram post asking fans which player their club should sign in January, Pereira tagged Pogba and added an eyes emoji, instantly fueling talk of a potential return for the Frenchman.

Pogba, who had two spells at United, left for Juventus in the summer of 2022 after a tough time at Old Trafford. However, he was banned from football for four years after testing positive for elevated testosterone levels.

His suspension was later reduced to 18 months, and he will be eligible to return to action in March.

The 30-year-old midfielder was re-signed by United in a deal worth nearly £90 million, with the hope he would lead the club to success after Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure. But his time at United was marked by managerial tensions, disputes with teammates, and clashes with fans.

Despite a mixed spell at Old Trafford, Pogba had moments of brilliance, and after leaving, he rejoined Juventus on a four-year deal. However, his second stint in Turin was marred by injury problems.

Pogba's ban from football

Pogba’s career then took a dramatic turn when he was banned for four years after testing positive for DHEA, a substance that boosts testosterone levels. Pogba and his representatives have consistently maintained that any violation was unintentional.

In a statement, he said:

I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping's decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect. I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me. When I am free of legal restrictions, the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations.

Meanwhile, Pereira has been with Fulham since his move from United in 2022, and despite strong performances, he’s also been the subject of transfer speculation.