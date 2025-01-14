Bruno Fernandes wants Ronaldo to win 2026 World Cup as perfect send-off 

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is optimistic Cristiano Ronaldo will be at the 2026 World Cup to be hosted in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.
Fernandes believes Portugal winning the ultimate at the world’s biggest football competition would be a perfect send-off for the Portuguese captain.
He told TNT Sports in an interview that winning the World Cup remains a dream of his former Manchester United teammate.
I not only believe, but I'm almost certain that he'll be there. It would be great if Cristiano Ronaldo fulfilled his dream of winning the World Cup with the national team, not only for him but for us Portuguese people. We really want to give that to our country. For him, as the ultimate reference in our football, it would be the best way to end.
On whether winning the World Cup will mean an end to Ronaldo’s illustrious career, the Red Devils skipper noted that he can’t say for sure.
Bruno maintains that winning the World Cup trophy will be a perfect gift for the people of Portugal.
Even if he won the World Cup, I don't know if he would like to stop or go a little further. There are always things to improve and learn. You can see that in Cristiano, who wants to do more every year, wants to be better. For those who still have doubts, he does more and more. For us, the most important thing is to go to the World Cup and win. It's the dream of all of us, of Cristiano Ronaldo's fans and of our country.
Ronaldo, 39, will be 40 years old by the time the next World Cup kicks off on June 11, 2026.