President Mahama condemns recent attack on Journalist, vows severe sanctions

President John Dramani Mahama has strongly condemned the recent assault on Carlos Calony, a journalist with Accra-based Joy News, and his cameraman by individuals alleged to be national security operatives dressed in military attire at Spintex Road in Accra.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, 30 July, during a live report from the site of a demolished warehouse believed to belong to Dr Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the final batch of deputy ministers, President Mahama described the incident as unacceptable and emphasised that his administration would not condone abuse against journalists, especially considering his own membership in the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

In his address, President Mahama vowed a thorough investigation and appropriate sanctions:

Allow me to condemn in the strongest terms the recent incident involving the manhandling of some journalists by our security personnel. Such conduct is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I have instructed that the incident be thoroughly investigated, and that the officers involved be sanctioned accordingly.

He continued:

As a card-bearing member of the Ghana Journalists Association, I will not preside over a government that abuses or intimidates journalists in the lawful exercise of their duty. A free and responsible press is indispensable to our democracy, and we must all work to protect the media.

The President further disclosed that he would soon convene a meeting between the heads of the security services and the leadership of the GJA to design a programme aimed at orienting security personnel to regard the media not as adversaries but as partners in national development.