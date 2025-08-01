Williams brothers fight back against car fraud claims

Athletic Club's star siblings Inaki and Nico Williams have come out denying allegations they ripped off a car dealership, insisting they're victims of a smear campaign designed to damage their reputations.

The pair are facing legal action from Omnigestion 24 SLU, a motor trading company claiming the brothers walked away with an €80,000 Mercedes AMG E63 without paying for it. They're due in court on January 27, 2026, to testify.

But the Williams lads aren't taking this lightly. They've released a strongly-worded statement rubbishing the claims and promising to hit back hard once they clear their names. The brothers said:

After learning through the media of the possible existence of a complaint against us, and after obtaining information, we can confirm that a complaint has been filed against us based on facts that do not correspond to the truth.

They believe the whole case is an attempt aimed at forcing them to cough up cash they don't owe. Their statement further added:

Furthermore, the complaint filed deliberately conceals and distorts the actual facts that occurred. It is evident that the underlying purpose of this unfounded complaint is to undermine our personal and professional image, seeking to coerce us into making an improper payment.

Inaki and Nico Williams

Background of car deal gone wrong

The dispute apparently stems from a car swap deal gone wrong, reports Football Espana. The Williams brothers wanted to trade their Mercedes CLA 45 for the pricier AMG E63, using middleman Houssni Talhaoui Ichouyab to sort out the paperwork.

According to Omnigestion's version of events, the brothers' aunt Mary Princie Frimpomaah got involved to make purchase documents, helping the brothers keep the car while leaving the dealership high and dry without their CLA 45.

The footballers are having none of it, promising legal action against anyone spreading what they call lies. They warned:

Once this entire process is clarified, we will take appropriate action against all those who have falsely accused us and against those who, knowingly false, have used this information to damage our image and honour.

Full statement from Williams brothers