6 Footballers cleared of rape and sexual assault charges

While some footballers have been convicted of rape, others have faced similar charges but were later found not guilty or had their convictions overturned.

Courts rely on evidence, and in these cases, verdicts were either reversed, or the accused were fully acquitted.

Below is a list of six footballers who were cleared of rape charges.

1. Ched Evans

Ched Evans

In 2012, Evans was convicted of raping a woman in a hotel in Rhuddlan. He served over two years in prison. However, in 2016, the Court of Appeal overturned his conviction. At a retrial later that year, a jury found him not guilty. The case attracted wide media attention and debate.

2. Clayton McDonald

Clayton McDonald

McDonald was tried alongside Evans in 2012 for the same case. He was acquitted at the time, with the jury finding him not guilty of rape. McDonald was playing for Port Vale when the allegations came to light.

3. Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City and France international footballer Benjamin Mendy

Former Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy was charged with several counts of rape and sexual assault in 2022. In January 2023, he was found not guilty of six rape charges and one count of sexual assault. At a retrial in July 2023, he was cleared of the final two charges, ending all legal proceedings against him.

4. Williams Kokolo

Williams Kokolo

In June 2023, Kokolo, a defender for Burton Albion, was cleared of three rape charges by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court. The incident was said to have involved one woman, but the court found him not guilty.

5. Beryly “Bez” Lubala

Beryly “Bez” Lubala

Lubala, a Blackpool forward, was found not guilty of rape in January 2022. The jury reached a unanimous decision after a trial in Brighton.

6. Dani Alves

Dani Alves

In 2024, Alves was sentenced to four and a half years for rape. However, in March 2025, a higher Spanish court overturned the conviction, stating that the evidence was not strong enough and his rights had been violated during trial.