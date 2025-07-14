I should be hanged - Tennis player's dad demands death penalty after shooting her dead

The father who shot his tennis player daughter dead has broken down in police custody and demanded his own execution, saying he should be hanged for the horrific crime.

Deepak Yadav, 51, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday after being charged with murdering his 25-year-old daughter Radhika at their home in Sector 57, Gurgaon, on Thursday morning.

The builder used his licensed revolver to shoot Radhika in the back whilst she was cooking in the kitchen. The weapon was seized from his possession immediately after his arrest at the family residence.

Police have cleared Radhika's mother, Manju Yadav, of any involvement in the killing. Investigators found no evidence that she knew about her husband's murderous plan or witnessed the shooting.

Public relations officer of Gurugram police, Sandeep Kumar said:

She had no inkling that Deepak was going to kill their daughter. There was initial suspicion that she might have also been involved in the killing but nothing adverse was found against her. Investigation indicated that Deepak had acted alone in Radhika's murder.

The breakthrough in Deepak's emotional state came on Friday when he met relatives in police custody. For the first time since the murder, he broke down completely and urged them to ensure he faces execution for killing his daughter.

Father confesses to shooting daughter

Police officers interrogating Deepak said he's providing limited information during questioning.

An investigator who spoke on anonymity is quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying:

He has offered limited information. Probably, he is in a state of shock or remorse...

Radhika Yadav and her dad

The motive behind the shocking crime stems from Deepak's shame over living off his daughter's earnings. He told police he suspected that "people were talking about him living on his daughter's earnings", which made him feel "humiliated.”

According to police, Deepak claimed he'd been battling depression for 15 days due to social criticism. In his confession, he said he could no longer bear the humiliation which had hurt his "pride.”