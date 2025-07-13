Inside Lamine Yamal's lavish 18th birthday party (Exclusive Photos and Videos)

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal celebrated turning 18 in spectacular style this weekend, throwing an extravagant birthday bash that brought together football stars and music royalty.

The Spanish sensation marked his milestone birthday on Sunday, July 13th, with a two-part celebration that began with an intimate family dinner at La Cúpula restaurant in Garraf on Saturday evening.

The Rocafonda-born star enjoyed a personalised cake featuring his own image alongside close family members.

However, the real party began after dinner with an exclusive, high-security private celebration shrouded in secrecy. Organisers enforced a strict no-phones policy to maintain privacy, whilst an A-list guest list brought together some of the biggest names in entertainment and sport.

Music superstars Bad Gyal, Ozuna, and Quevedo performed at the event, alongside producer Bizarrap and rapper Duki.

The star-studded affair also welcomed several of Yamal's Barcelona teammates, including Pau Víctor, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Casadó, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski.

Originally scheduled to start at 8pm, the celebration was delayed by an hour due to severe storms across Catalonia. Despite initial invitations, Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and American rapper Travis Scott were notably absent from the festivities.

Spain teammate Nico Williams also missed the party, celebrating his own birthday the same day.

Lamine Yamal ready to take Messi's iconic number 10

The timing of Yamal's 18th birthday party couldn't be more significant for his career. Reaching adulthood means he can now officially sign his contract renewal with Barcelona, which includes taking over the iconic number 10 shirt and securing a multi-million-pound deal.