Only fans model, 29, seen with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal cries over death threats

A 29-year-old social media influencer has spoken out about receiving death threats after being photographed with 17-year-old Barcelona footballer Lamine Yamal during a trip to Italy.

Fati Vazquez found herself at the centre of a storm when paparazzi pictures showed her spending time with the Spanish winger, sparking fierce online backlash and accusations.

The controversy has now escalated to the point where Vazquez is considering taking legal action against those sending her abuse.

What Vazquez says happened

Speaking on RTVE Play's La Familia De La Tele programme on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, Vazquez tried to set the record straight about the images that appeared in Lecturas magazine. She said:

First, I'm 29; I haven't made it to the thirties yet. I haven't done anything, haven't killed anyone.

She explained that Yamal had invited her to Italy through social media and they only spent a few days together. Vazquez insisted nothing inappropriate happened during their time away.

Trying to play down suggestions of anything more serious, she stated:

We are two people who wanted to have a good time and that's it.

Death threats prompt legal threat

However, the public reaction has been far from understanding, with Vazquez revealing she and her family have been targeted with death threats and vicious insults online.

Taking to Instagram, she announced she was tracking the abusive messages and might take legal action against the worst offenders. She wrote:

The threats, insults, and false accusations I'm receiving are serious. Defaming, harassing and threatening on networks, that is a crime.

Vazquez also expressed concern for Yamal, saying the young footballer was being hurt by the situation too. She added:

[It] is even affecting him [Lamine].

Yamal denies romance

Meanwhile, Yamal has moved quickly to distance himself from any romantic involvement with Vazquez.

Through journalist Javi de Hoyos, the Barcelona star said:

He categorically denies that he's with her; he says they have nothing going on.

Yamal also clarified they had been on holiday with his teammates rather than alone together, further trying to calm the speculation.

