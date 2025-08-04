Gunman shoots randomly during fire outbreak in Madina, injures 10 people

Panic gripped residents of Ritz Junction in Madina on Sunday afternoon when an unidentified gunman opened fire amid a raging fire outbreak, injuring at least 10 people and heightening the chaos as emergency services battled to control the blaze.

The incident occurred while personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were working to contain a fast-spreading inferno that had engulfed a washing bay in the area.

The fire destroyed more than 50 wooden structures and metal containers, displacing numerous residents and causing extensive property damage.

Among those injured was Ernest Opare, who is currently receiving treatment at Pentecost Hospital along with several other victims.

In an interview with Adom News, Opare revealed he suffered bullet wounds to the forehead, back, and buttocks.

According to him, the suspected gunman, locally known as “Area,” arrived at the scene visibly agitated, pulled out a pump-action shotgun, and began firing indiscriminately at civilians and into the air.

He further alleged that police officers present at the scene failed to restrain or apprehend the suspect, despite witnessing the violent act.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, and authorities have yet to issue an official statement or confirm whether the suspect has been arrested.

Meanwhile, firefighters from the Madina Fire Station spearheaded efforts to bring the blaze under control.

They were later joined by four additional fire engines dispatched from Legon, Abelenkpe, and the GNFS Headquarters.

Despite their swift response, the fire caused significant destruction, leaving many residents homeless and without belongings.