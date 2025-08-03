Ghana's Mpox cases soar to 302 as GHS confirms 20 new infections

Ghana's public health landscape is facing a concerning development as the Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirms a significant surge in Mpox (formerly Monkeypox) cases. As of 30th July 2025, health authorities have reported 20 new infections, bringing the nationwide total to 302 confirmed cases.

This notable increase, alongside the country's first recorded Mpox-related death, highlights an escalating trend that demands heightened public awareness and action.

Monkey pox is a rare disease caused by monkeypox virus [WHO]

The GHS and collaborating health agencies are meticulously monitoring the situation, reminding the public about the transmission pathways and key symptoms of this viral disease. Mpox is known to spread primarily through close contact with an infected individual. This includes direct physical contact with their rashes, scabs, or bodily fluids, as well as prolonged face-to-face interaction or handling contaminated objects like clothing or bedding.

Health officials are reiterating the common symptoms associated with Mpox and are urging anyone who experiences these signs to seek medical attention without delay:

Fever: Often the initial symptom, signalling the body’s immune response to the infection.

Headache and Muscle Aches: Generalised body pain and discomfort, often likened to flu-like symptoms.

Swollen Lymph Nodes: A distinctive characteristic of Mpox, which can appear in the neck, armpits, or groin.

Chills and Tiredness: A sensation of coldness and profound fatigue, which can be debilitating.

Rash: A tell-tale sign that typically develops a few days after the onset of fever. The rash progresses from flat red spots to raised bumps, then to blisters, and finally forms scabs. It can manifest on various parts of the body, including the face, hands, feet, and genitals.

Ghana's current Mpox situation reflects similar trends seen in other regions and globally, where the virus continues to circulate, albeit at a lower level than its 2022 peak. This increase in confirmed cases underscores the critical importance of public cooperation and adherence to established prevention protocols.

Ghana's health authorities have been proactively involved in disease surveillance, contact tracing, and case management since the virus was first detected. Their public health advisories consistently stress several key preventative measures:

Avoiding close contact with individuals who are exhibiting symptoms, especially a rash.

Practising impeccable hand hygiene, which involves frequent washing with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand rub.

Refraining from touching contaminated items, such as bedding, towels, or clothing that have been used by an infected person.

Isolating confirmed cases to effectively prevent the virus from spreading further.

Seeking prompt medical attention if any symptoms develop.

While there is currently no specific cure for Mpox, supportive care is crucial for symptom management, and antiviral medications can be administered in severe cases. Vaccines, originally developed for smallpox, also provide significant protection and have been deployed as part of targeted vaccination strategies in other countries for high-risk populations.

The GHS is continuing its collaboration with international partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), to bolster its response capabilities and implement robust strategies to control the virus's spread.

