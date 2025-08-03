MultiChoice Ghana rejects Sam George’s 30% DStv fee cut demand

MultiChoice Ghana has responded firmly to Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George’s recent demand for a 30% reduction in DStv subscription fees, citing economic impracticality and the need to preserve service quality.

In an official statement dated August 3, 2025, signed by Managing Director Alex Okyere, the company dismissed the proposed cut as unrealistic, despite acknowledging the cedi's recent appreciation.

While we appreciate the recent appreciation of the cedi—which we have never referred to as a ‘fluke’—it is not tenable to reduce the DStv subscription fees in the manner proposed by the Minister

The statement read.

MultiChoice emphasised its ongoing commitment to keeping subscription rates as affordable as possible, even amid macroeconomic challenges and fierce competition in the media industry.

The company maintained that any pricing revisions must consider the cost of delivering quality services and sustaining customer satisfaction.

While declining the proposal for a direct price cut, MultiChoice noted that it has initiated further engagement by submitting a formal proposal to both the minister and the National Communications Authority (NCA), with the aim of fostering mutual understanding and arriving at a balanced resolution.

The company also highlighted its longstanding presence in Ghana, operating in the country for over three decades, and reiterated its dedication to safeguarding the livelihoods of employees, partners, and stakeholders.

MultiChoice reassured subscribers that it remains fully committed to compliance with Ghana’s laws and will continue delivering quality programming across its platforms.

The statement closed with a call for continued constructive dialogue with the Ministry of Communications and other relevant authorities.

Background to the Minister’s Directive

At a press briefing titled the "Government Accountability Series" on Friday, August 1, 2025, Minister Sam George issued an ultimatum to MultiChoice Ghana, demanding a 30% reduction in subscription fees by August 7 or risking the suspension of its broadcasting license.

He criticised the pricing disparity between Ghana and Nigeria, pointing out that while Ghanaian subscribers pay the equivalent of US$83 for the premium package, their Nigerian counterparts pay only US$29 for the same service.

Mr. George strongly rejected arguments attributing the disparity to exchange rate issues, stating:

The situation is “plain stealing” from Ghanaian consumers.