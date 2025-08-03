Ace Ankomah moves to enforce GH¢2.95m defamation judgment against Kevin Taylor

Renowned private legal practitioner Ace Anan Ankomah has taken steps to enforce a GH¢2.95 million defamation judgement secured against Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor, the U.S.-based social media commentator and founder of Loud Silence Media.

Mr. Ankomah was awarded damages in February 2020 by the Accra High Court after successfully suing Taylor for making defamatory allegations in one of his widely circulated social media video documentaries under the series “With All Due Respect.”

The case stemmed from a video in which Taylor alleged that Mr. Ankomah was part of a scheme involving a Dubai-based mineral firm and elements within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, purportedly aimed at discrediting Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), the embattled CEO of Menzgold.

Mr. Ankomah described the claims as false, malicious, and damaging to his reputation.

MUST READ: Why the Tunisian dinar is the strongest currency in Africa

In the 2020 judgement, the court—presided over by Justice Kweku T. Ackaah-Boafo—ruled in Mr. Ankomah’s favour, awarding him:

GH¢2,000,000 in general damages

GH¢500,000 in aggravated damages

GH¢400,000 in exemplary damages

GH¢50,000 in legal costs

The court also issued a perpetual injunction against Taylor and his media firm, barring them from publishing any further defamatory content, and ordered them to publish an apology and remove the offending material within 14 days.

However, Kevin Taylor, who was not present during the trial and had not returned to Ghana for several years, only recently re-entered the jurisdiction.

This allowed Mr. Ankomah to pursue enforcement of the judgement.

On July 30, 2025, Mr. Ankomah filed a motion ex parte for substituted service. The court granted the application, allowing him to serve Taylor with the Notice of Entry of Judgement and Penal Notice through a one-time half-page publication in the Daily Graphic.

This substituted service was effected on Saturday, August 2, 2025, marking an important step toward enforcing the court’s ruling.

The judgement also drew strong language from the bench, with the court describing Taylor’s conduct as “cavalier,” “egregious,” “malevolent,” and “reprehensible.”

It noted that Taylor's actions caused significant reputational damage and mental distress to the plaintiff.

Despite Taylor’s aggressive public persona, the court observed that he failed to respond when legally challenged, stating that Taylor did not “have the cojones to respond” after the lawsuit was filed.

READ MORE: 8 types of universities you should never attend

The court further affirmed its jurisdiction, ruling that although the defendants were outside Ghana, the defamatory content was intentionally circulated within Ghana, consumed by a Ghanaian audience, and caused harm to the plaintiff whose reputation and professional standing are rooted in the country.

Mr. Ankomah was represented in the case by Thaddeus Sory and Marie-Nicole Poku, while Kevin Taylor neither appeared in court nor appointed legal representation.