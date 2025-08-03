Public prosecutor seeks over 2-year jail term for Madrid star over alleged sex tape sharing

Spanish prosecutors have reportedly requested a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio over allegations of sharing explicit content involving a minor.

The 22-year-old is set to stand trial in the Canary Islands after being accused of distributing images and a video depicting a minor and another young woman.

According to The Athletic, the case involves two former Real Madrid academy players, not Asencio, who allegedly engaged in consensual relations with the two girls, one of whom was underage. The players are accused of recording the encounter without the minors' consent.

Prosecutors claim Asencio later requested the videos and shared them with another individual. If proven guilty, these actions would constitute two violations of Article 77 of Spain’s Criminal Code, which safeguards privacy rights.

Asencio is among four former Real Madrid academy players implicated in the case, though he is the only one still with the club.

The others, Ferran Ruiz (now at Girona), Juan Rodriguez, and Andres Garcia (both playing in lower divisions), also face potential jail time.

The victims reportedly suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and are seeking €5,000 (£4,350) each in compensation from Asencio for his alleged involvement.

Despite the allegations, Asencio remained a key player for Real Madrid last season, making his senior debut in November and featuring regularly under manager Carlo Ancelotti. He also appeared in four of Real Madrid’s six Club World Cup matches under Xabi Alonso.

