Daddy Lumba’s death: Ghana still mourns one week after passing of a legend

A week has passed since Ghana lost one of its greatest musical treasures, and the country continues to grapple with the void left by Daddy Lumba's death.

Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known professionally as Daddy Lumba, died on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at age 60 after a short illness at a hospital in Accra.

His family's lawyer, Fati Ali Yallah, confirmed the devastating news, saying:

The family is just in a state of shock, a state of pain. They cannot even talk. We are all shocked, including me, his lawyer.

Presidents, all and sundry mourn a legend

The highlife legend's passing has triggered an outpouring of grief from across Ghana and beyond. Former President Nana Akufo-Addo described Daddy Lumba as a national treasure whose music left an indelible mark not only on Ghana's entertainment industry but also on his own political journey.

In a Facebook, Akufo-Addo said:

His hit-making songs will remain lasting contributions to my presidential journey and will forever be etched in the annals of political campaign of the New Patriotic Party.

President John Dramani Mahama has also paid his respects to the musical icon. The President wrote:

I have learnt with deep sorrow the passing of Ghanaian music legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba. Lumba's unmatched musical genius provided the soundtrack to our lives, carrying us through various phases of life.

President Mahama described Lumba as a "musical genius" whose songs became the soundtrack of life for many Ghanaians.

The impact of Daddy Lumba's death extends far beyond the music industry. His highly anticipated USA and Canada tour was cancelled following his death, ending plans for his historic return to North American stages.

Tributes have poured in describing him as a musical trailblazer who released more than 33 albums and over 200 songs over nearly four decades. With some people online going as far as comparing him to the late Michael Jackson.

The great DL - songs for everyone

Daddy Lumba wasn't just a singer; he was a cultural icon whose influence shaped Ghanaian music. His blend of traditional highlife with modern elements created a unique sound that resonated across generations.

He recorded songs about almost every topic. From gospel, love, grief, friendship, betrayal, to politics, he had a song for everyone and everything.

As Ghana continues to process this monumental loss, one thing remains clear: Daddy Lumba's musical legacy will live on, ensuring his voice continues to soundtrack the nation's memories for generations to come.

Daddy Lumba

Candle night vigil in his memory

Tonight marks a significant moment in the nation's mourning process. The Creative Arts Agency has organised a National Candlelight Vigil at Independence Square in Accra from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, to honour his memory.