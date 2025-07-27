Moment Daddy Lumba re-united JJ Rawlings and Kufuor (Video)

Ghana has lost one of its greatest musical treasures with the passing of highlife legend Daddy Lumba, but his legacy includes one unforgettable moment when he bridged Ghana's political divide through the power of music.

Charles Kojo Fosu, as he was christened, died on Saturday after a short illness, leaving behind decades of artistic excellence that shaped the nation's musical landscape.

The official confirmation about his death from the family left many shocked. The family announced:

With profound sorrow and deep grief, the Fosu family announces the passing of Ghana's beloved musical icon, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, who passed away earlier today, Saturday, July 26, 2025, after a short illness.

The statement continued:

Daddy Lumba was more than a musician; he was a cultural icon whose music touched countless lives. His soulful voice provided the soundtrack to our love stories, and his poignant lyrics captured the poetry of our struggles, dreams, and resilience.

Daddy Lumba unites JJ Rawlings and Kufuor

Among his many memorable performances, one stands out for its political significance. At the maiden Legends and Legacy Ball in 2011, Daddy Lumba achieved what many thought impossible when he brought together former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his predecessor, the late Jerry John Rawlings.

Despite lingering rumours of tension between the two former heads of state, they found common ground when the music icon called out their names during his performance and dedicated a song to them.

In a rare moment of unity that captured hearts nationwide, both political giants rose to their feet and danced together.

The event, organised by Imajin Advertising to honour Daddy Lumba's remarkable contributions to music, became a symbol of how art can heal divisions.

His ability to unite even political rivals through music remains part of his enduring legacy.