Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 news stories in Ghana you may have missed (21-25 July)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your reliable source for the top news stories making headlines in Ghana. Whether your schedule has been hectic or you are just taking time to catch up, we have rounded up the key highlights to keep you informed.

1. Ghanaian students face eviction from US university by 9 August over $3.6 million unpaid scholarship debt

The Government of Ghana is facing increasing criticism following reports that around 185 Ghanaian students at the University of Memphis in the United States are at risk of eviction due to a $3.6 million unpaid scholarship debt.

These students are beneficiaries of a government-sponsored programme managed by the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat and are pursuing degrees in science, engineering, business and other disciplines.

The University of Memphis has reportedly set a firm deadline of 9 August 2025 for the debt to be settled. If the amount remains unpaid, the students will be required to leave university accommodation, placing their education and wellbeing in jeopardy. Affected students have already been informed of the pending action.

2. Attorney General drops charges against UniBank founder Dr Duffuor and seven others

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has officially discontinued legal proceedings against former Finance Minister and UniBank founder, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, along with seven others.

In a statement dated 22 July and signed by Deputy Attorney General Dr Justice Srem-Sai, it was confirmed that a nolle prosequi had been filed.

According to the statement, the decision was taken after the Attorney General was satisfied that the accused had fulfilled a 60 percent recovery threshold relating to the alleged financial losses to the state.

3. Interior Minister condemns killing of Ashanti Region Kusasi chief and vows justice

The Minister for the Interior and MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, has strongly condemned the killing of Naa Abdul-Malik Azenbe, the Kusasi Chief in the Ashanti Region. The chief was shot and killed on the night of Tuesday, 22 July 2025, near the Asawase F-Line Community Centre.

He also served as the Kaadi Divisional Area Chief in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region. According to eyewitnesses, two men arrived on a motorbike around 8:40 p.m. One, armed with an AK-47 rifle, opened fire on the chief before fleeing with his accomplice. The Interior Minister has vowed that justice will be served.

4. Minority stages walkout ahead of mid-year budget review presentation

Parliament’s Minority Caucus walked out of the chamber on Thursday, 24 July, ahead of the mid-year budget review presentation by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The MPs say their protest was in response to violence that erupted during the rerun of parliamentary elections in the Ablekuma North constituency.

After exiting Parliament, the Minority proceeded to the Diplomatic Enclave in Cantonments to present petitions to foreign missions. They also delivered a similar petition to the Jubilee House.

5. Check your settings – Sam George responds to alleged data bundle 'theft'

Minister for Communications and MP for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has addressed growing public concern over the rapid depletion of data bundles.

Responding to widespread complaints, Mr George stated that investigations have not revealed any foul play by telecom service providers. He added that many of these issues often stem from device settings or background app usage rather than deliberate data deductions by networks.

He advised consumers to review their mobile data settings to monitor and manage usage more effectively.

That wraps up this week’s top stories. Your Weekly Pulse returns next week with more of the news that matters most.