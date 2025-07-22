Ghanaian students face eviction from US university by 9 August over $3.6m unpaid scholarship debt

The Government of Ghana is facing mounting criticism following reports that about 185 Ghanaian students enrolled at the University of Memphis in the United States risk eviction over a $3.6 million unpaid scholarship debt.

These students are beneficiaries of a government-sponsored scholarship programme administered by the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat and are pursuing various academic disciplines, including science, engineering, and business-related courses.

According to reports, the University of Memphis has issued a firm deadline of 9 August 2025 for the outstanding payments to be made. If the debt remains unsettled, the students will be required to vacate university accommodation, potentially disrupting their education and well-being. University authorities are said to have already informed the affected students of the impending action.

Dr Bill Hardgrave, President of the University of Memphis, confirmed the development during an appearance on Action News 5’s Better Memphis show. He acknowledged the debt owed by the Ghanaian government, warning that the delay in payment could lead to serious consequences for the students.

Dr Hardgrave stated:

The students are sponsored by the government from Ghana, which has not paid the students’ tuition in some time.

He further suggested that political transitions in Ghana, following the December 2024 general elections, may have impacted the disbursement of funds earmarked for foreign scholarships.

He added.

I think there was a regime change in Ghana and that affected the budget, but we’re hopeful that gets corrected because we’d love to keep those students on campus.

Meanwhile, in Accra, the matter has drawn attention in Parliament. Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, expressed grave concern and urged the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, to brief the House on the issue.

Frank Annoh Dompreh

He emphasised the urgency of the situation, describing it as a matter of national interest and public concern.