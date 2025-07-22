Ghanaians demand arrest of man in viral video threatening bloodshed in Akwatia by-election

A section of the Ghanaian public is mounting pressure on the Ghana Police Service to take swift action and arrest a man captured in a widely circulated video, in which he threatens bloodshed ahead of the upcoming by-election in Akwatia.

In the viral footage sighted by Pulse Ghana, the young man, who claims to be the General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) ‘Blue Army’, warns of a violent retaliation should any member of his group be attacked during the electoral process.

According to him, his remarks were in response to alleged threats of violence made by individuals purportedly affiliated with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC). He declared that the Blue Army was prepared to meet such aggression “boot for boot.”

Addressing President John Mahama directly in the video, the man called for a free and fair electoral process in Akwatia, stressing that the will of the people would prevail and the NPP would reclaim the seat, as it did in the 2024 general election.

He threatened:

If they assault one person, we are going to assault ten of their attackers. If they humiliate one person, we are going to humiliate ten of their attackers. If they kill one person, we are going to kill ten of their attackers. Boot for boot. It will be worse.

He further added:

We have entertained certain things in this country and I don’t want to go there. But the fact still remains—the NPP is not cowardly. The NPP can never be intimidated.

The video has since sparked widespread concern on social media, with many users calling on the police to arrest the man and prevent the escalation of politically motivated violence.

Below are some online reactions:

The uproar comes just days after violent scenes marred the rerun of parliamentary elections in the Ablekuma North constituency, during which several NPP supporters and journalists were reportedly assaulted.