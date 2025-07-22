Shortest prison sentences in history: From minutes to mercy

When someone breaks the law, they usually get punished. Around the world, justice systems give different kinds of punishments, some very harsh, like the death penalty, and others that send people to jail for many years. But not all punishments are heavy.

Sometimes, people get very light sentences, either because the crime was small or the court decided to show mercy.

But what happens when the sentence is extremely short? What does justice look like when someone spends only a few hours or even just minutes in jail?

In this article, we’ll look at some of the shortest prison sentences ever given in different parts of the world.

MUST READ: 10 strongest militaries in the world in 2025

There are real cases where people were sent to jail for just one minute, barely enough time to walk into a cell and back out.

Others served jail time only on weekends so they could go back to work on Monday. These cases show a different side of justice, one that doesn’t just punish but also considers mercy, second chances, and practical outcomes.

Shortest Prison Sentences In History

Let’s explore these interesting stories where the law was soft, and justice came with just a gentle touch.

1. Joe Munch's Prison Sentence

On August 13, 1905, Joe Munch, a soldier on leave of absence, decided to get drunk. After being found by a police officer and taken to the police station, Judge Gordon sentenced him to thirty days for being drunk and disorderly, but Munch's case was taken to the higher court.

READ ALSO: Why Real Madrid may sell Vinicius Junior before 2027 instead of losing him for free

The new judge, Judge Frater, decided that while the soldier's crime was not enough to merit punishment, he ought to be sent to jail for the looks of things and have a lesson taught him.

Consequently, Munch was sentenced to an imprisonment of one minute, a sentence so surprising to Munch that after the second hand completed the circle of 60 seconds, he decided the best thing for him to do was to get away for fear of a heavier penalty. Leading to the shortest jail sentence ever given.

He didn't enjoy his freedom for too long, however. About a year later, after leaving Fort Lawton, he was on board the transport ship Buford and was shot by a sergeant in self-defence when Munch became unruly and assaulted him.

Maybe he should have been incarcerated for a few minutes more.

2. Shane Jenkins's prison sentence

In the UK, Shane Jenkins received a 50‑minute jail term—Britain’s shortest known prison sentence.

23-year-old Shane Jenkins left his former partner while threatening to "brick the window". Not long after, he came back and smashed her window with a broom.

CHECK THIS: 10 largest military bases in the world

Police were called to the incident, but while trying to restrain the young man, he escaped the officers and managed to flee.

While in court, Judge Julian Lambert sentenced Jenkins to prison for 50 minutes. During this time, he was given a pen and paper and required to write letters of apology to the ones he had harmed.

3. Grace Fortescue, Thomas Massie, and Others (1932)

This case involved the infamous Massie Trial in Hawaii. Grace Fortescue, her son-in-law Thomas Massie, and two Navy sailors were convicted of manslaughter in the death of Joseph Kahahawai.

The case stemmed from racial tensions following an alleged assault on Thalia Massie. The jury returned a verdict of manslaughter rather than murder, with racial tensions so high that many had expected another hung jury.

A man was once given Britain's shortest-ever prison sentence, spending just 50 minutes behind bars. The Los Angeles Herald, on March 12, 1906, reported on the case via the California Digital Newspaper Collection.