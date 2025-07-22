6 things you should always do after sex

So the fireworks have fizzled, the heart rate's calming down, and you're both likely feeling a mix of euphoria and a bit knackered.

That immediate aftermath, that liminal space after intimacy, is often overlooked, but what you do in those crucial moments can genuinely make a difference. It’s not just about tidiness; it’s about connection, comfort, and keeping everything in tip-top shape.

Things You Should Do After Sex

Here are five things you should absolutely consider doing straight after sex.

1. Just Be (Connect & Cuddle).

Forget leaping out of bed like a startled gazelle. The very first thing you should do, if both of you are up for it, is simply be together. Cuddling, sharing a quiet moment, or just having a chat about how you're feeling is incredibly important. Why? Because sex releases a hormone called oxytocin, often dubbed the "love hormone," which strengthens bonds and increases feelings of intimacy.

Skipping this bit means missing a brilliant opportunity to deepen your emotional connection, leaving you both feeling a bit... unfinished. So, snuggle in, have a natter, and let that warmth linger.

2. A Trip to the Loo (Empty Your Bladder)

Now, this one's less romantic but absolutely crucial, especially for the ladies among us. Heading to the toilet to empty your bladder after sex helps to flush out any bacteria that might have found their way into the urethra during intercourse.

Why is it important? Because it significantly reduces the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs), which are a right pain and easily avoided. So, don't faff about; get yourself to the loo as soon as you can comfortably do so. Your bladder will thank you for it.

3. A Quick Tidy-Up

While a full shower isn't always the immediate priority – especially if you're feeling blissfully relaxed – a quick clean-up is highly recommended. For both chaps and ladies, a gentle wipe down with a clean, soft cloth or some tissue can prevent discomfort and potential irritations.

For women, remember to wipe from front to back to avoid moving bacteria. Why is this important? It’s simply good hygiene that helps maintain your natural pH balance and keeps things fresh and comfy down below. Just avoid harsh soaps or douches, as they can cause more trouble than they solve.

4. Have a Refreshing Wash

Sometimes, a quick tidy-up just isn't quite enough, or perhaps you've worked up a bit of a sweat. A refreshing wash – be it a quick rinse in the shower or a proper soak in the tub if time allows – can leave you feeling wonderfully clean and revitalised.

Why is this important? It's not just about removing bodily fluids; it's about physical comfort and maintaining personal hygiene, which contributes to a feeling of well-being and can help prevent skin irritation or other minor issues. Plus, stepping out feeling completely fresh can do wonders for your mood.

5. Hydrate, Old Chap!

Let's be honest, sex can be a bit of a workout, can't it? Like any physical exertion, you’ll likely have lost some fluids. Reaching for a glass of water after sex is a simple yet effective way to rehydrate your body. Why is it important?

It helps to replenish fluids lost through sweating, can aid in flushing out any potential bacteria from your system (tying in with the loo trip), and generally leaves you feeling more refreshed and energised. Plus, who doesn't love a nice cool drink after a bit of... activity?

6. Slip Into Something Comfortable (Or Nothing At All)

Depending on what you were wearing (or if you prefer the altogether!), changing into fresh, breathable clothes can make a real difference to your post-sex comfort. Loose-fitting pyjamas or underwear made of natural fabrics like cotton are ideal. Why is this important? Especially if you’ve been sweating, breathable fabrics help prevent moisture build-up, which can lead to irritation or, for some, even yeast infections. If sleeping stark naked is your preferred cup of tea, that's perfectly grand too – the main goal is to feel comfortable and let things air out a bit.