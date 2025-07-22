Ghana's Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has acknowledged the significant challenge awaiting his team in their semifinal clash against host nation Morocco at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The match, set for July 22, 2024, represents a critical opportunity for Ghana to secure a historic place in the tournament’s final.

The Black Queens secured their place in the semifinals with a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Algeria.

Safest pair of hands Cynthia Konlan was the hero of the match, making two crucial saves to lead Ghana to victory.

This marks Ghana’s first WAFCON semifinal appearance in nine years and their eighth overall. Despite their strong tournament history, the Black Queens are still in search of their first-ever WAFCON title.

Morocco, the 2023 WAFCON runners-up, enter the semifinals with momentum and the advantage of home support. Their impressive run and passionate fan base make them a tough opponent. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Coach Björkegren stated:

It’s going to be a tough game, of course, maybe the toughest game that is possible in this tournament. A strong team and, of course, in their home country with all the fans who supported them.

But at the same time, I’m just talking to myself; it’s the game to play as well for me to coach.So I’m really looking forward to this game, and it’s going to be a good memory, hopefully

He added.