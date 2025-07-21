MPs demand greater investment in women’s sports after Black Queens’ WAFCON performance

A number of Members of Parliament have renewed calls for the government and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to significantly increase investment in women’s sports across the country. The appeal follows the Ghana Black Queens’ historic triumph over Algeria in the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.

The national women’s football team secured a place in the semi-finals after a tense 4–2 victory on penalties against Algeria on 19th July. The match ended goalless after regular and extra time, prompting the shootout that sent Ghana through to the final four.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Member for Guan, Agbenyo Kwesi Fred, emphasised the socio-economic potential of investing in sports, particularly women’s football, noting its capacity to significantly reduce unemployment.

I have always maintained, Mr Speaker, that if we truly invest in sports—especially football—we could reduce this whole unemployment issue by as much as 70%. The football ecosystem involves nearly every profession: medical, media, logistics, administration, and beyond.

Also contributing to the debate, Oforikrom MP Aidoo Kwasi Michael congratulated the Black Queens for their momentous achievement and called on the Ministry of Youth and Sports to re-evaluate the current allocation of resources for women’s sports. He stated:

While I commend the players for their remarkable efforts, I believe it is high time we revisited our investment strategy. I’ve reviewed the ministry’s budget, and quite frankly, Mr Speaker, I believe the government must substantially increase the funds allocated to support the Ministry of Sports.

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem South, Dziwornu Lawrencia, also added her voice to the calls, urging government to shift focus towards lesser-known sports disciplines, not just the men’s national team, the Black Stars.

She remarked:

This achievement shows us the need to pay more attention to Ghana’s sporting landscape—especially the lesser-publicised sports. Now that the Minister for Youth and Sports has begun supporting the Black Queens, look at what they’ve achieved. It proves that if the same level of attention is extended to other disciplines, Ghana could attain the international recognition and honour it truly deserves.

WAFCON 2024: Black Queens knock out Algeria to book semi-final clash with Morocco

Meanwhile, the Black Queens are scheduled to face hosts Morocco in the semi-finals of the tournament, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. The team will be aiming to reach the finals and clinch their first-ever WAFCON title.