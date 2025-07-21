Military training for NSS personnel is not compulsory – Defence minister clarifies

The Minister for Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has clarified that recruitment for the newly introduced National Service Emergency Response Readiness Programme (NSERRP) is entirely voluntary and not mandatory.

According to him, ten thousand (10,000) National Service volunteers have so far been enrolled to participate in the programme, which is scheduled to commence between August and September 2025. These individuals will undergo various forms of training, including Basic Military Orientation, First Aid, Basic Life Support, Disaster and Fire Management, Nationalism and Patriotism, Loyalty and Discipline, as well as Leadership Development.

Speaking during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, 21st July, Dr Boamah stressed that the programme will be conducted in two batches, with the number of volunteers expected to increase significantly next year.

The core objective of the NSERRP is to equip National Service Personnel with relevant skills in security, disaster preparedness, and public safety. It must be made clear, however, that participation in the training programme is optional.

National Service scheme

The Minister encouraged National Service personnel to take advantage of the opportunity, emphasising its importance in preparing them to offer life-saving support during emergencies and critical incidents.

In his address, Dr Boamah also disclosed the government’s intention to boost the manpower of the Ghana Armed Forces, with plans underway to recruit approximately twelve thousand (12,000) personnel over the next three and a half years.

I am pleased to announce that, as directed by the Commander-in-Chief, a comprehensive enlistment and recruitment exercise is being undertaken to increase the strength of the Ghana Armed Forces. Altogether, we aim to recruit 12,000 personnel within the next three and a half years.