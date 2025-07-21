U/E: Zuarungu SHS shut down following clashes over alleged phone theft

Zuarungu Senior High School in the Bolgatanga East District of Ghana's Upper East Region has been shut down indefinitely following violent clashes among students from opposing ethnic groups, reportedly triggered by a mobile phone theft.

All students have been directed to return home immediately, in line with a directive issued by the Upper East Regional Minister, Akamugri Donatus Atanga.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 20th July, when three (3) Frafra students were accused of stealing mobile phones and were subsequently confronted by Kusasi students, leading to a physical altercation.

According to a report by Upper East-based Word FM 88.3, the confrontation escalated into a riot. A shop belonging to a Kusasi woman at the “Beatin Boot” market, located outside the school premises, was reportedly set ablaze, and several stalls at the school’s entrance market were also vandalised.

In response, the regional minister requested additional police and military reinforcements to quell the violence and restore order.

Authorities, including the Regional Minister, the Bolgatanga East District Chief Executive, security officials, and school heads, arranged for buses from nearby institutions—Bolgatanga SHS, Zamse SHS, Kongo SHS, and Gambigo Day SHS—to safely transport students home under armed police escort.

Mr Akamugri confirmed that one student sustained a forehead injury, while four others have been arrested and remain in police custody as investigations continue.

